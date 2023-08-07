Leeds United are in "advanced talks" regarding a deal to bring Liverpool defender Nat Phillips to the Championship, according to reliable journalist Rudy Galetti.

Is Nat Phillips leaving Liverpool?

Phillips has been at Anfield for the past seven years after initially joining the club’s U23s on a free transfer from Bolton back in 2016, and whilst he’s been involved in the senior first team fold since, he’s failed to ever make a significantly positive impression under Jurgen Klopp.

In the Premier League last season, the centre-back was handed just one start which shows not only how low down in his manager’s pecking order he is but also the fact that he needs to think about completing a move elsewhere should he want to get regular minutes under his belt moving forward.

Whites reporter Beren Cross previously revealed that the 49ers made several enquiries for the 26-year-old earlier in the summer and remain interested in securing his signature, which isn’t surprising considering The Athletic’s Phil Hay confirmed that Daniel Farke was keen to recruit him at Norwich, and the boss appears to be taking a second bite of the cherry when it comes to landing his target.

Are Leeds signing Nat Phillips?

Taking to Twitter X, Galetti revealed that Leeds are progressing in negotiations with Liverpool over a summer swoop for Phillips which would see him make the permanent move to Elland Road. He wrote:

"Advanced talks between #LeedsUTD and #Liverpool for Nat #Phillips. The parties are discussing some details about the proposal set at £10m, add-ons included. The CB has been targeted by Leeds as one of the ideal profiles to replace #Wober, now on loan at #Gladbach."

How good is Nat Phillips?

Leeds will know that Phillips wasn’t given a fair chance to prove what he was capable of last season, but he’s more than showed what he can bring to the table when handed the rare opportunity to play having been dubbed "absolutely insane" by Jurgen Klopp, so this could be an exciting move should it come off.

The PLG client averaged two aerial wins and one tackle and interception per top-flight game during the previous campaign and was calm and composed in possession recording an 86.6% pass success rate, via WhoScored, which was higher than any of the regular starters in Yorkshire, meaning he’d be an upgrade on the boss’ current options in that sense.

Furthermore, the 6 foot 2 colossus is even capable of getting involved with the action in the final third having scored four goals and provided three assists in 99 appearances throughout his career, so being a defender that can positively impact the game at both ends of the pitch, he's the perfect profile of player to be pursuing.

Finally, Phillips has the versatility to operate at right-back alongside in the heart of the defence which would be a useful attribute to have in the building considering the long-term injury to Stuart Dallas, so this deal really is a no-brainer to complete should the financial conditions be ideal.