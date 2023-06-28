Leeds United are keen to strike a summer deal to sign Liverpool defender Nat Phillips, according to reliable journalist Phil Hay.

Is Nat Phillips leaving Liverpool?

The Reds centre-back got promoted to Jurgen Klopp’s first-team when he graduated from the club’s academy back in 2019, but even though he’s been in the senior fold for four years, he’s always been significantly low down in the pecking order.

During his time at Anfield, the 26-year-old has been sent out on two loans to receive more regular game time, the first at Stuttgart and the most recent being Bournemouth, but since returning, his minutes haven’t improved.

The Bolton-born talent was handed just one start in the top-flight last season, so despite still having two years remaining on his contract, Football Insider have reported that the Merseyside outfit are happy to listen to offers for him during the ongoing window and there's a chance he could way on his way to the Championship.

Are Leeds signing Phillips?

According to Hay in his column for The Athletic, Leeds are “interested” in signing Phillips ahead of the 2023/24 term. Liverpool are looking to receive approximately £10m in order to sanction the defender’s sale and the admiration from the Whites is “believed to be irrespective” of any incoming head coach or sporting director appointments.

Daniel Farke, who is claimed to be the leading contender for the managerial vacancy, was “keen to recruit” the 6 foot 2 titan during his spell at Norwich City, and even though he missed out at the time, he could be finally set to secure his long-term target should he arrive at Elland Road.

Could Phillips be a good addition in Yorkshire?

Leeds will know that Phillips wasn’t given a proper chance to prove what he’s capable of last season, but when handed the small opportunity to play, the centre-back displayed bags of potential, so he would be a promising recruit for the 49ers.

He averaged two aerial wins per top-flight game during the previous term with his height and physcality having formerly seen him hailed “colossal” by journalist Josh Bunting, not to mention that he’s calm and composed in possession, recording an 86.6% pass success rate which was higher than any of the regular starters in Yorkshire.

Finally, Phillips has the versatility to operate out wide at right-back alongside his usual role, which will be an attractive attribute considering the injuries that have so often plagued Leeds' defensive ranks in recent years, so he would be a great option for the new coach to have available.