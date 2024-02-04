Highlights Wilfried Gnonto redeemed himself with a sublime strike that helped Leeds United win 1-0.

Once a wantaway figure in the Leeds United camp who even refused to play at one stage, Wilfried Gnonto redeemed himself last Friday night when his sublime strike away at Bristol City helped Daniel Farke's men win 1-0.

Gifted a start in the lineup owing to Daniel James still being sidelined with an injury concern, the dynamic Italian attacker made sure he left his mark on proceedings as his side returned to West Yorkshire with all three points in their continued quest for automatic promotion glory.

Although he was crucial to Leeds clinching their fifth straight win in league action to start 2024 on Friday, Gnonto could well have found his minutes limited if the Whites had pulled off this dramatic signing with the clock ticking on Deadline Day.

Why Leeds didn't sign Manuel Benson

It's no secret that Leeds would have loved raiding Burnley further in the transfer window, content at getting a deal over the line for Connor Roberts in the end but disheartened at another swoop of the Clarets in Manuel Benson falling flat.

At one stage in the window, Football Insider even reported that the Championship titans were in 'very advanced talks' to land the explosive Belgian attacker but a move never materialised despite a move being agreed. In turn, both a move to Leeds or Southampton collapsed at the final hurdle.

That said, the Whites won't be too downbeat about Benson staying put considering Gnonto's heroics at Ashton Gate, but the Burnley star could well have filled the hole left by James' absence more effectively as an upgrade on their diminutive number 29 when you look at his devastating numbers at Championship level previously.

Manuel Benson's career statistics

The Belgian winger was key to Burnley confidently strolling to the second-tier title last campaign, twisting and turning defenders for fun alongside the likes of Anass Zaroury and Nathan Tella in a spellbinding Clarets attack.

Under Vincent Kompany last season, Benson would bag 12 goals from 33 Championship appearances alongside helping himself to three assists to tee up his equally potent teammates up top.

Described as a "beautiful" footballer by football journalist Josh Bunting during this phenomenal individual campaign, the now out-of-favour Clarets figure could have made Leeds even more of a terrifying prospect going forward as the best possible replacement for James being in the treatment room.

James has revitalised his Leeds career this campaign after once finding himself chucked out on loan to Fulham, notching up an impressive ten goals and six assists from 27 games before a knock stopped him in his tracks versus Norwich City to the dismay of Farke's men.

Gnonto hasn't managed to get anywhere near the lofty heights the ex-Manchester United man has reached this season, with Benson also far superior last time at this level compared to the 20-year-old attacker who has been largely poor away from his Bristol City winner.

Obviously delighted with his match-winner at Ashton Gate, there was also a sense that scoring the goal was a weight off his shoulders more than anything - the 13-time Italy international only onto two goals for the season after this goal from 25 appearances.

Gnonto will want to kick on after blowing away the cobwebs to show his class against the Robins, with Farke reliant on the 20-year-old to fill in and do a job as James remains sidelined.

Whereas, if Leeds had gone all in and won Benson's services to upgrade on Gnonto and add more depth, it could well have been that statement addition the Whites needed to really show they mean business to clinch an automatic promotion place.