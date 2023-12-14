Now 10 points adrift of the automatic promotion place, Leeds United may well have no choice but to turn their attention towards winning the play-offs if they want to secure promotion out of the Championship at the first time of asking under Daniel Farke. With the January transfer window fast approaching too, the Whites could look to make some crucial additions for the former Norwich City boss, who was already backed with a number of arrivals during the summer.

Reports suggest that those at Elland Road are eyeing a move to beat some Premier League sides to one particular reinforcement for Farke, be it either in January or next summer when Leeds could be preparing for a return to the top flight.

Leeds transfer news

Defeat at Sunderland last time out may have sent some timely reminders about the problems that Leeds still face, despite sitting third in the Championship. And whilst they did well to recruit the likes of Joel Piroe in the summer after losing Rodrigo, Tyler Adams and others, the Whites are still likely to turn to the transfer window for added additions in the next two transfer windows. Among those potentially arriving could yet be a new left-back for the 49ers Enterprises and Farke, with ongoing injuries to Juniro Firpo and Sam Byram.

According to The Daily Mail, Leeds United are monitoring Gent left-back Archie Brown ahead of a possible move. The young fullback has impressed in Belgium and has become a player in demand. Alongside the Whites, both Burnley, Everton and clubs in the Bundesliga and Serie A, are also keen.

Having previously played for Derby County, Brown could now get a return to English football, albeit likely next summer with Gent reportedly set to keep hold of their man until at least the end of the current campaign. Given the number of clubs interested in his signature, Leeds may have to act quickly if they are to beat the likes of Everton and Burnley in the transfer market.

Brown could be a permanent fix for Leeds and Farke

It's clear that Farke could do with a permanent option down the left-hand side after using right-back Djed Spence on the left against Sunderland in the week. The boss has handed the role to Byram for the majority of the campaign, but Byram's injury history isn't exactly reliable, either given that he missed 40 games during the 2019/20 campaign. Looking for a permanent solution, here's how Brown's stats compare to Spence and Byram:

Player Progressive Carries Progressive Passes Tackles Won Successful Take-ons Archie Brown 50 32 11 28 Djed Spence 33 78 20 10 Sam Byram 4 3 5 4

Whether Leeds decide to pursue the 21-year-old's signature in January remains to be seen, but with promotion the aim, they could certainly do with a player of Brown's ability. His progressive carries could particularly hand Farke a boost down the left-hand side and perhaps even help add to the goals of Piroe and co throughout the campaign. The Gent man is one to keep an eye on in the next two windows.