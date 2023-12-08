Leeds United, sitting seven points adrift of Ipswich Town in the Championship's automatic promotion spot, could do with all the help they can get when it comes to bridging the gap on Kieran McKenna's side before the end of the season.

So far, Daniel Farke has enjoyed a solid spell at Elland Road, turning things around after a shaky start to put Leeds in contention for promotion at the first time of asking. Now, the 49ers Enterprises could be set to hand the former Norwich City a major boost by making what could prove to be a vital off-field decision ahead of the January transfer window.

Leeds United transfer news

The January transfer window can make or break a side's season, meaning that it could be crucial that Leeds get things right in early 2024. They have the opportunity to land potential game-changers when it comes to securing promotion and fixing any problems that Farke's side may have. To do that though, recruitment may well be key and that's where one specific off-field target could come in to play his part.

According to reporter Scott Burns of The Daily Record, the 49ers and Leeds United are pushing for a deal to land Aberdeen head of recruitment Jordan Miles, possibly before 2024, and they want him to play a major part in their transfer moves. Miles previously spent time at West Ham United, before joining Aberdeen in the summer. The Scottish Premiership side now face the prospect of losing their second head of recruitment in the space of six months. If Miles does leave, then Aberdeen will be entitled to compensation and a notice period will be in place.

Players that Miles has recruited at Aberdeen

Despite spending just months at the club so far, Miles played his part in Aberdeen's summer transfer window as they welcomed the likes of Richard Jensen, Ester Sokler, Nicky Devlin and Slobodan Rubezic. With Aberdeen sitting as low as 11th in the Scottish Premiership, however, it remains to be seen whether Miles' summer recruitment will be looked back on as a success.

With a potentially bigger budget to work with at Leeds if he makes the move to Elland Road, Miles could have the opportunity to showcase his ability slightly more and help the Whites on their way to promotion. Farke recently spoke about potential January arrivals and the Championship season, saying:

"It's difficult to say, for me this season one of the most competitive and strongest Ch'ship seasons in the last decade and it's also a long season. I think over the whole course of 46 games, it's then a bit levelled in the end. The most important topic is you're concentrated on yourself. If you're there with a point average of 2.00 like we are, then definitely happy days.

"Obviously money always helps to bring quality in, but it's also about good and hard work and creating a good spirit and balance. To add one top class player after the other it can ruin the whole atmosphere and spirit. You have to spend the money wisely, it makes your life easier if you have money but it doesn't take anything away from hard and good work in recruitment, that the quality and character of the player suits and the identification with the shirt."