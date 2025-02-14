Leeds are now hoping to add some experience to their side this summer as they target a return to the Premier League, and Daniel Farke has put a goalscoring veteran at the top of his wishlist.

Leeds front line set to change

Heading into the final quarter of the Championship season, Leeds have scored at least 20 more goals than any other side in the division, adding four more in their most recent game as they thrashed Watford.

Joel Piroe leads the way for Farke's side, with his 14 strikes enough to leave him second to Norwich City's Borja Sainz in the golden boot race, while Dan James has also picked up 10 goals so far this campaign.

Despite their freescoring form though, Leeds are still keen to bolster their frontline this summer, and even tried to in January with a move for Southampton's young talent Cameron Archer, only for a move to be blocked by the south coast side on deadline day, leaving the Elland Road side empty-handed.

Should, as expected, Leeds get promoted back to the top flight, they will want a reliable Premier League goalscorer in their ranks and though Bamford has had experience in the top flight, his future now looks to lie away from Elland Road after falling down the pecking order under Farke.

Meanwhile, Mateo Joseph was subject to interest from Spain late in the January transfer window, and though Leeds opted to keep him, that interest may resurface in the summer when there is more time to replace the 21-year-old. With all that in mind, Leeds have now joined a gaggle of clubs chasing a potential free agent.

Leeds want Newcastle striker this summer

That is according to TBR Football, who report that Leeds hold an interest in Newcastle United forward Callum Wilson as a potential option to add more firepower to their side.

Wilson has spent much of his career in the top flight, enjoying a fruitful spell with Bournemouth before completing his move to Tyneside. Like Bamford though, Wilson has struggled with injuries and, now 32-years-old, is not a player that Eddie Howe can count on.

The Newcastle boss has worked with him at both Bournemouth and Newcastle, and is a masisve fan of his talents, labeling him "incredible" in 2023.

"He's been incredible and I feel that his performance was right up there with one of the best I've seen him play, purely from a tactical perspective," he explained after a 4-1 win over Brighton.

But now tasked with securing European football regularly, he cannot rely on the veteran. As a result, Wilson is in the final months of his £46,000 a week deal at St James' Park and no efforts have been made to offer him a new contract, with Wilson having managed just six appearances so far this season.

Wilson's injuries since the 23/24 season Issue Games missed Hamstring injury 4 Hamstring injury 6 Calf injury 6 Chest injury 10 Illness 2 Back injury 15 Hamstring injury 14 Total games missed 57

Now, the report has revealed that "Wilson does not expect to be a Newcastle player by the end of the current campaign" but is keen to remain in the Premier League, limiting his options significantly.

It is added that both West Ham and Bournemouth are weighing up a move, while Leeds are "also interested" should they be promoted back to the top flight. While Wilson is undoubtedly a quality player even now, having shown that with two goals at Elland Road last time he faced the Whites, his injuries are surely a red flag even for a side looking to add Premier League experience on a budget.