Leeds United are on a roll as they aim to put together a tilt at promotion from the Sky Bet Championship and their good mood is spreading throughout the squad, as latest developments now indicate at Elland Road.

What's the latest news involving Leeds United?

The Whites have gone on a six-match unbeaten streak in the Sky Bet Championship and sit sixth in the league standings, representing a solid start to proceedings for Daniel Farke since taking charge at Elland Road.

As per Sky Sports via Leeds Live, pundit Don Goodman has claimed that Leeds United trio Joel Piroe, Wilfried Gnonto and Georginio Rutter are too good for the Sky Bet Championship.

Goodman stated: "In those forward areas, we’re starting to see genuine Championship quality. Quality that’s probably too good for the Championship in Joel Piroe. I’m glad that Georginio Rutter has found his feet and found his confidence, throw into the mix (Wilfried) Gnonto and more behind that as well, their options are brilliant. Look, it was a really, really unsettled pre-season with all the comings and goings, contract clauses, and who was going to be there when the transfer window shut."

Piroe in particular has impressed for the Whites since joining from divisional rivals Swansea City in the summer transfer window, racking up six goals in his opening nine appearances across all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

Meanwhile, journalist Phil Hay has indicated that the 49ers could look to pay up the remainder of out-of-favour star Helder Costa's contract at Elland Road after a move to new surroundings failed to materialise for the Angola international during the summer transfer window.

Next up for Leeds United is a trip to St Mary's Stadium to face an out-of-sorts Southampton, with Russell Martin's men coming off the back of four straight defeats in the English second-tier.

What have Ethan Ampadu and Luke Ayling said?

Taking to Instagram, Leeds United forward Georginio Rutter posted a compilation of his best moments from their 3-0 win over Watford last weekend, in which he claimed a stunning late assist to set up Jaidon Anthony for the Whites' crowning third goal.

In reply, Leeds United right-back Luke Ayling replied with a comment which read: "Love that happy face of yours!!" Further down, Wales international Ethan Ampadu also chimed in with a simple one-word response that said "Wow" in reference to the France Under-21 gem's exploits in the victory.

Looking like a man full of confidence all of a sudden, Rutter has managed to appear eight times in all competitions for Leeds United, registering two goals and two assists, as per Transfermarkt. Acting as a foil for Piroe in attack against Watford, Rutter managed to complete seven of his nine dribbles attempted during the clash and also laid on three key passes against the Hornets, according to Sofascore.

Leeds United boss Farke said that the 21-year-old was "top-class" across proceedings last weekend and he now slowly looks to be paying back the club-record £35 million fee shelled out for his services in January, as per talkSPORT.

Ayling and Ampadu have clearly caught a buzz off of his recent performances and everyone connected with the club will hope he can play a key part in their push for promotion over the coming months.