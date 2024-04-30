Leeds United are ready to push to sign another exciting young talent this summer, it has emerged, but will face competition to land him.

Leeds lining up move for Rodon

No matter what happens in the final days of the Championship season, it seems likely that Leeds United will try and keep Joe Rodon on a permanent basis. The Welshman is currently on loan from Tottenham, but has enjoyed an excellent season at Elland Road under the stewardship of Daniel Farke.

Rodon has started 41 games in the Championship this season, helping his side have the second meanest defence in the division behind only champions Leicester City.

Rodon's impressive season Starts 41 Goals and assists 0 Pass Accuracy 90.8% Tackles and interceptions per 90 2.4 Blocks per 90 1.16 Fouls per 90 0.45

He is out of contract at parent club Tottenham in 2025, meaning that this summer is the last chance for the Lilywhites to recoup any of the £6m that they shelled out to bring him to north London from Swansea.

And they could be set to profit, with reports revealing that they will ask for a fee of around £10m to part ways with the 26-year-old. A move will be easier should Leeds secure promotion to the Premier League, as it is unlikely that Rodon's performances have gone unnoticed by clubs in the bottom half of the top flight.

However, the Elland Road outfit will be hoping that even if they are to miss out Rodon will still pick them over other interested parties as a result of his success under Farke this season. He isn't going to be the only addition in defence this summer though.

Leeds eye young talent

That comes as Liam Cooper is set to leave the club this summer, with his contract in Yorkshire coming to an end and no move to tie him down to a new one as things stand.

It means that Leeds will need fresh blood in defence, and as per Sport Witness, they have identified PEC Zwolle’s Anselmo García MacNulty as the man to step into the void.

The 21-year-old has strung together a series of strong performances for his current side, and despite only moving last year he could be on his way again this summer.

Leeds aren't alone in their admiration though, with now Premier League Leicester City also reported to be keeping tabs on him and Enzo Maresca's side potentially having the advantage given that they are in the top flight for certain next season, while Leeds still sweat on their fate.

MacNulty is under contract until 2026 with Zwolle, but could be a cheap addition, with the report claiming he'll fetch a fee of more than the 1 million euros Transfermarkt value him at. However, with just two years left on his deal, he is unlikely to break the bank, and could well be a player to keep an eye on this summer.