Leeds United are in a good run of form in the Championship and could soon take steps to resolve an off-field matter before too long at Elland Road, according to reporter Dean Jones.

Leeds continue to march on together...

The Whites are in a strong place under Daniel Farke as they continue to consolidate their credentials as promotion contenders, which received a major boost last Friday at the King Power Stadium against Leicester City, courtesy of a strike from in-form attacker Georginio Rutter. The Whites occupy third spot in the English second tier, having taken 28 points from their opening 15 fixtures in the division. However, they will have a tough task trying to catch second-placed Ipswich Town, who are seven points above them with a game in hand.

Casting one eye to the January transfer window, Leeds United are reportedly keen on AFC Wimbledon forward Ali Al-Hamadi, who attracted interest from Peterborough United and Barnsley in the summer transfer window, as per South London Press. Nevertheless, AFC Wimbledon hope to receive a record fee for his services in the event Al-Hamadi does depart Plough Lane in the New Year, which would suggest that Leeds United could have to pay a fee in excess of £1.2 million to land the Iraq international.

According to Football Insider, Leeds United are also aware of interest in star man Crysencio Summerville from the Premier League, though they have no plans to let the Dutchman leave Elland Road mid-season. Summerville is believed to have a valuation in the region of £25 million or more on his head; nevertheless, the Yorkshire outfit are keen to keep him around as they believe he still has plenty of room to develop, besides the fact that his market value could skyrocket if they achieve promotion to the Premier League.

Now, it looks as if Leeds could finally clear up some important internal matters at Elland Road, according to fresh developments provided by reporter Jones.

Leeds United's next five fixtures - all competitions Competition Opponent Venue Championship Plymouth Argyle (H) Elland Road Championship Rotherham United (A) AESSEAL New York Stadium Championship Swansea City (H) Elland Road Championship Middlesbrough (H) Elland Road Championship Blackburn Rovers (A) Ewood Park

Liam Cooper and Luke Ayling could sign Leeds United contract extensions

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, reporter Jones has indicated that both Leeds United captain Liam Cooper and experienced right-back Luke Ayling could sign new deals at Elland Road in 2024. Both players are currently scheduled to be out of contract come the end of 2023/24; however, Jones told the outlet that the pair may finally resolve questions over their future, as he stated:

"I think it's important that you have the experience of players like Cooper, Ayling and Bamford around the place, but of course, you want a freshness to come into the squad as well. You want a new generation of Leeds that you can identify with. They've been fantastic servants, particularly Cooper and Ayling, in terms of what they have bought, even recently to the club, and have been good in the Premier League.

"I still think that those guys will be around beyond this season. Both have the potential to sign new contracts in the new year. So, I can see why they'll still be hanging around. I think that that depth is going to be important, and the mix of experience, as well as current quality, is going to be key to helping Leeds get over the line.”

Leeds may be in somewhat of a new era under Farke; nevertheless, keeping both Cooper and Ayling at the club could help to provide some stability moving forward at Elland Road, making this one to watch.