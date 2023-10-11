Leeds United look to be making progress off the pitch and are lining up a couple of news deals to be completed at Elland Road, according to reliable reporter Phil Hay.

According to The Athletic, Celta Vigo were among several clubs to enquire about the availability of Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier in the summer, at a time when speculation over his future at Elland Road was running high. Nevertheless, Leeds United boss Daniel Farke was always keen to keep the Frenchman around despite their fall into the Championship and he has since nailed down the number one position between the sticks.

Football Insider claim that former Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani is charging the club around £1.7 million per year in rent arrears for the usage of Elland Road. Despite no longer being involved in the running of the Whites, Radrizzani is still the majority shareholder of Elland Road Ltd and is set to remain in position until the summer of 2032, when the lease between the two parties will come to an end.

Reports from Spain have made an astonishing claim regarding one avenue of Leeds transfer news on Raphinha, saying that Barcelona still owe £32.8 million for the winger, who left Elland Road for the La Liga giants in the summer of 2022. Just over £20 million is believed to be the figure due in the short term; however, the report adds that Leeds have filed to factor in their right to collect the unpaid fees through a financial institution.

Some Whites players are currently on international duty and will return to Yorkshire ahead of the trip to on October 21st Norwich City on October 21st at Carrow Road as they look to keep their positive start to the 2023/24 campaign going.

Leeds correspondent Hay has given a new update regarding some Leeds United contract news at Elland Road, detailing that football advisor Nick Hammond and scout Gary Penrice are in line to receive new contracts due to their positive work during the summer transfer window which they appear to have impressed the new owners.

The report states that talks are underway river new deals for Hammond and Penrice for the upcoming January transfer window and also next summer after initially arriving on a short-term deal, with the latter carrying particular importance due to a hoard of Leeds' loan players being set to return to Elland Road.

Leeds' summer signings Player Fee Previous club Glen Kamara £5.8 million Rangers Joel Piroe £14 million Swansea City Ilia Gruev £6.5 million Werder Bremen Djed Spence Loan Tottenham Hotspur Karl Darlow £400,000 Newcastle United Sam Byram Free transfer Norwich City Jaidon Anthony Loan Bournemouth Joe Rodon Loan Tottenham Hotspur Ethan Ampadu £8.1 million Chelsea All fees sourced from Transfermarkt

Of course, much will also be determined by whether Leeds successfully regain promotion to the English top-flight this term at the first time of asking, which may act as useful leverage to keep several of their current loanees at Elland Road for the foreseeable future, but Hammond and Penrice could be busy in Yorkshire over the next 12 months.