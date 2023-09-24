Leeds United journalist Conor McGilligan has now taken to X to react to Daniel Farke's latest comments about Georginio Rutter.

What was the Leeds vs Watford score?

Leeds picked up another important victory in the Championship this weekend, defeating Watford 3-0 at Elland Road, courtesy of goals from Joel Piroe, Sam Byram and Jaidon Anthony, in what was a very impressive performance from the whole team.

The Whites undoubtedly deserved to pick up the three points, dominating possession and recording more expected goals than their opponents, and there were a few players who stood out, with Daniel James receiving the highest SofaScore match rating of any player (8.1).

Although Rutter was unable to find the back of the net, he also impressed on Saturday afternoon, setting up Anthony for the third goal in the second half, with just one minute of normal time remaining, and he will certainly be pleased with his display.

Farke was clearly very happy with the striker, hailing him for a "top-class performance" in his post-match interview, while also claiming that his work ethic was "outstanding", but there was one aspect of his game the manager was not overly pleased with.

As relayed by Phil Hay on X, the manager has confirmed he's spoken to the 21-year-old about what he perceived to be unnecessary showboating during yesterday's game, which may have bordered on being "embarrassing for the opponent." Hay said:

"Farke says he's spoken to Rutter about making sure that when he plays, he doesn't try to embarrass or disrespect opposition players. Can show his magic but needs to keep it under control. But very happy with his display."

However, when reacting to the manager's approach on X, McGilligan has now suggested he thinks it is a non-issue, while querying the manager's approach to the forward expressing himself.

McGilligan said: "Relax Farke, let Georgio cook, crazy take."

How did Georginio Rutter play against Watford?

It is probably a little harsh to be too critical of the 21-year-old, as he is in exceptional form at the moment, and the fact he is showing his "magic" highlights that he is full of confidence, which can only serve Leeds well going forward.

The starlet completed seven of the nine dribbles he attempted at the weekend, by far the highest amount of any player on the pitch, while he also created one big chance, and won all three of the aerial duels he contested.

The only thing missing from the Frenchman's performance, which would have topped it off, was a goal, and he may be slightly be disappointed he spurned one big chance, although it ultimately had no bearing on the result of the match.

The Plescop-born forward is now on two goals and one assist in six Championship outings this season, having put in a remarkable performance against Millwall earlier this month, receiving the highest Sofascore match rating of any player (8.6).

Farke will be hoping Rutter can put in a similar display next weekend, when his side face a tough test away at fellow recently relegated side Southampton, who have suffered four defeats on the spin.