A European club already have an agreement in place with Leeds United to sign one player next year, according to a new report.

Leeds exit news

It was a chaotic summer at Elland Road following relegation from the Premier League to the Championship, with new owners, a new manager and a number of outgoings and incomings in the playing squad. Plenty of Leeds players exercised clauses in their contracts to leave on loan after dropping down a division, with Luis Sinisterra the last to leave on a temporary basis, joining Bournemouth on deadline day.

Leeds loan exits Current club Marc Roca Real Betis Robin Koch Frankfurt Max Wober Borussia Monchengladbach Brenden Aaronson Union Berlin Jack Harrison Everton Luis Sinisterra Bournemouth Rasmus Kristensen AS Roma Diego Llorente AS Roma

One of the first to go was Marc Roca, who joined Real Betis back in his native Spain. There have been rumours on Roca's future, suggesting he may not return to the Whites next year regardless of what league Leeds are playing in, and a development has now emerged.

Estadio Deportivo shared an in-depth piece on the midfielder’s time at Real Betis so far, with an update on his future. They claim that Real Betis have a €12m option to sign Roca on a permanent deal next summer even if Leeds win promotion to the Premier League, and if the Whites remain in the Championship, there is a verbal agreement in place over another loan move.

So, whatever happens at Elland Road between now and the end of the season, it looks as if Roca will remain in Spain with the player, Real Betis and Leeds “happy” with the agreement.

Marc Roca at Real Betis

Roca, labelled as “impressive” by former Bayern boss Julian Nagelsmann, has been a regular under Manuel Pellegrini in all competitions this season, even showing his versatility by playing as a centre-back on two occasions. In total, the 26-year-old has turned out on 16 occasions, scoring three times and providing one assist. (Marc Roca stats – Transfermarkt)

He seems to have benefitted from a move away from Leeds, as his average WhoScored match rating shows, going from 6.50/10 to 6.64/10 in the league while also recording a 6.94/10 score in the Europa League. Roca also previously admitted he was happy when it came to returning to Spain, saying:

“Obviously it’s always positive to return home. I came through in La Liga. I started my career here and after three years abroad, between Germany and England, I really wanted to come to Betis. I’m very happy and very comfortable on the pitch.”

By the looks of things, Leeds fans won’t be seeing Roca in a Whites shirt next season, and some may well be hoping that a permanent move goes through, which will allow the 49ers to receive a fee, as his current Leeds contract doesn’t expire until 2026.