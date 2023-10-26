One Leeds United player could leave Elland Road next year if the Whites aren’t promoted, with a club seemingly eyeing up a move.

The Whites have been undergoing a transformation both on and off the pitch after being relegated from the Premier League to the Championship last season. Now under the leadership of the 49ers Enterprises at boardroom level and Daniel Farke in the dugout, Leeds have made a steady start to the new season.

However, a 1-0 defeat to Stoke City on Wednesday evening which included a miss from the penalty spot by Patrick Bamford has seen Leeds fall nine points behind second-place Ipswich Town in the race for automatic promotion. The club did make nine new signings over the summer and plenty of players left Elland Road on loan and permanent transfers. One of those to depart was Marc Roca, and by the looks of things, his spell with Real Betis could continue into the 2024/25 season on one condition.

One outlet in Spain shared a Marc Roca transfer update in the last 48 hours, claiming that Betis manager Manuel Pellegrini has confidence in the midfielder. It is reported that Roca’s stay at Betis could be extended for another year, should Leeds fail to win promotion back to the top flight at the first time of asking.

Leeds United loan exits

Leeds saw plenty of first-team players exercise clauses in their contracts to leave on loan following relegation, one of which being Roca. The Spanish midfielder, labelled as “impressive” by former Bayern boss Julian Nagelsmann, has since gone on to make 12 appearances for the La Liga side, contributing to three goals. (Marc Roca stats – Transfermarkt)

Leeds loan exits Current club Marc Roca Real Betis Robin Koch Frankfurt Max Wober Borussia Monchengladbach Brenden Aaronson Union Berlin Jack Harrison Everton Luis Sinisterra Bournemouth Rasmus Kristensen AS Roma Diego Llorente AS Roma

The player’s WhoScored rating has also improved since leaving Yorkshire, showing how he seems to have benefitted from a temporary Elland Road exit, with Roca saying about his return to Spain:

“Obviously it’s always positive to return home. I came through in La Liga. I started my career here and after three years abroad, between Germany and England, I really wanted to come to Betis. I’m very happy and very comfortable on the pitch.”

Therefore, depending on how Leeds get on between now and the end of the campaign, a permanent or another loan move for Roca with Betis could be one to keep an eye on, although the Whites will be hoping to be in a position where they can demand a fee for his services having won promotion under Farke.