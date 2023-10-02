Leeds United have a bright young teen under Daniel Farke who is now wanted by two countries who are keen for him to pledge his international allegiance to them, according to reports.

What's the latest news involving Leeds United?

Last weekend, Leeds United lost their six-match unbeaten streak in the Sky Bet Championship owing to a 3-1 defeat away to Southampton on the South Coast, which has landed the Whites ninth in the league standings with 13 points from their opening nine fixtures.

Speaking on the Square Ball podcast, The Athletic journalist Phil Hay has backed three Leeds United players to find their way back into being selected for the Whites' home clash against Queens Park Rangers on Wednesday.

Hay stated: "You fully expect Ampadu to stay in the team, I suppose there is the question does Archie Gray come back in? Does Farke mix it up a little bit there? That aside, is this possibly a good night for Jaidon Anthony to make his debut? I think that could be justified, but I suspect all eyes will be on Rodon, does he come back into the centre of defence? I think the answer to that is surely yes."

In conversation with MOT Leeds News, former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson has backed German coach Farke to keep striker Joe Gelhardt around at Elland Road despite his lack of first-team minutes at the club, saying: "I don’t know the situation with him (Gelhardt) and the manager, but I suspect that the manager would be reluctant to let him go until he gets Bamford back fully firing and fully fit, but even then you can’t guarantee it."

Leeds United's Jeremiah Mullen has been called up for international duty with Scotland's Under-21 side and will be available for the young Tartan Army side for their upcoming double header against Hungary and Malta at Fir Park.

Who is Charlie Crew?

According to journalist Alan Nixon on Patreon, Leeds United youngster Charlie Crew is at the centre of a tug of war between Wales and England, with both nations said to be keen for the 17-year-old to nail his colours to the mast on the international stage.

Crew has already been involved at underage level for Wales all the way to the Under-21's and a senior call is believed to be in the offing sooner rather than later for the defensive midfielder, who has already trained with Rob Page's first-team squad. Nevertheless, the English Football Association have taken note of the fact that several of his family members are English, which would also qualify him to represent the Three Lions.

Speaking in an interview with BBC Radio Leeds during the first international break of the campaign, Leeds star Ethan Ampadu, who also plies his trade for Wales, spoke highly of Crew and his ability to fit in seamlessly in senior training, stating: "I have been there and it’s all about the development stage and getting used to playing around within a first team whether that’s here or at Leeds. Obviously I know him and just really excited to see him embrace it."

With Leeds United already offering a platform to youngster Archie Gray over recent months, Crew could be another exciting starlet to be cherry-picked from the conveyor belt of promising talent at Elland Road.