Highlights Manager Daniel Farke has expressed frustration with the team's inability to secure victory against deep-sitting opponents.

New signing Jaidon Anthony is determined to contribute to the team's success and help them return to the Premier League, but there are concerns about the lack of options at left-back.

Leeds United failed to sign a left-back in the summer transfer window, with Luke Thomas and Charlie Taylor being targeted by the 49ers.

Leeds United failed miserably in their quest to sign a left-back in the summer transfer window and it has now been revealed why the 49ers were unable to land any of Daniel Farke's targets in that area.

What's the latest news involving Leeds United?

The Whites have endured a frustrating start to the new Sky Bet Championship campaign and have taken just six points from their opening five fixtures under Farke, leaving much to ponder during the international break at Elland Road.

Leeds United recorded a disappointing goalless draw at home to Sheffield Wednesday last weekend in a result that has become all too familiar to the Whites at Elland Road, making it three draws in a row at their own place since the term began.

German coach Farke has let his frustration be known in an interview with the Yorkshire Evening Post, as he said: "It feels in the first home games of the season it's always the same story, speaking about how we dominated, creating more than enough, leading each statistic. The overriding feeling is that we are disappointed. We expected today to play against a really deep-sitting opponent that defends and gives everything to block each shot, experienced in game management, time-wasting."

New signing Jaidon Anthony has spoken of his aspiration to help his new side return to the Premier League at the first attempt in his first official interview with LUTV, stating: “The goal is to get promoted, play as many games as possible, help the team and be a big part of success. With the international break, it’s a good chance to get settled, know the lads and the manager and how he want to play and hopefully I’ll be ready come Millwall.”

Some late transfer news has emerged regarding Pascal Struijk, who is said to be a target for Belgian giants Club Brugge; however, a report from Voetbal Krant has intimated that it looks unlikely that the Belgian-born Dutch utility man will be heading to Ronny Deila's men.

Why didn't Leeds sign a left-back?

According to The Athletic journalist Phil Hay, Leeds United were rebuffed twice by Leicester City in their advances to try and land full-back Luke Thomas on a loan deal as Enzo Maresca didn't want to lose the 22-year-old to a team he considered to be a direct promotion rival.

Of course, Thomas has since joined Sheffield United on loan and will compete with Ben Osborn for a place in Paul Heckingbottom's starting lineup.

Hay also detailed that Burnley full-back Charlie Taylor was lined up for a return to his old club; nevertheless, the Clarets refused to sanction his exit as they didn't 'have the cover to let him go' at Turf Moor.

Leeds United's most feasible options at left-back, Sam Byram and Junior Firpo, are both injured at the moment, though the latter has signalled that he is ready to return to first-team action in a recent interview.

Leo Hjelde can also fill in at left-back; nevertheless, he is more of a central defensive figure, leaving Leeds United in a sticky situation on the left-hand side of their backline for the time being.