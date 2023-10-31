Leeds United could be set to lose one of their first-team stars in January alongside Wilfried Gnonto, according to a reliable journalist.

Over the summer, Gnonto was wanted by Everton and did everything in his power to force through a move before the deadline, from handing in a transfer request to refusing to play until the club acknowledged his wishes, but in the end, he remained at Elland Road. However, Daniel Farke’s star headed straight for the tunnel following the 4-1 Championship victory over Huddersfield Town on Saturday, with journalist Dean Jones suggesting that he could once again be one to watch regarding a possible exit at the start of next year.

In addition, Crysencio Summerville was the subject of interest from Everton, Burnley and Bournemouth during the last window, and whilst a deal for the right-winger failed to come to fruition, clubs may decide to try and revisit a deal considering his excellent start to the season.

The Netherlands youth international has emerged as the Whites’ overall best-performing player so far this term with a match rating of 7.75 (WhoScored - Leeds statistics) so he’s likely to still be on the radar of his trio of admirers, with an update now emerging on the 22-year-old’s future in South Yorkshire.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs admitted that Crysencio Summerville’s future is in the air at Leeds, but suggested that he is more likely to stay than Gnonto.

"A January exit is by no means guaranteed because he is integral to Leeds at the moment. Naturally, there's going to be interest, as there was over the summer. Everton, Bournemouth and Burnley, for example, have all looked at the player.

"But it's a very different situation to Wilfried Gnonto, who ended up staying but tried to force his way out of the club and then eventually apologised to Daniel Farke. Angus Kinnear, Leeds' chief executive, played a big role in smoothing that situation over.

"With Summerville, he was a model professional and has a very strong relationship with Farke. In many ways, it was the player himself that wanted to stay at Leeds last summer, rather than drive an exit.

"That is highly significant in all of this because Summerville really likes Leeds and is settled at Leeds. He felt, over the summer, that Leeds was the best place for him to be, which means that Leeds have got a bit more control over this one than with Gnonto."

In the Championship this season, Summerville has racked up a remarkable ten contributions, six goals and four assists, in 11 appearances (Transfermarkt - Summerville statistics), with his prolific form in the final third having previously seen him dubbed an “explosive” forward by football talent scout Jacek Kulig.

The Rotterdam-born £15k-per-week earner (Leeds salaries), has also recorded 40 shots over the course of the current campaign which is more than any other of his fellow teammates (FBRef - Leeds statistics), highlighting his desire to hit the back of the net.

Furthermore, Summerville is a versatile operator having been deployed in six different positions over the grass since the start of his career, including in three roles across the frontline and the same number in the midfield, so even the thought of losing his services will be a huge blow to Farke and Leeds.