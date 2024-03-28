Two Leeds United players are not expected to play again this season and one of them could soon be on the way out of Elland Road, according to a new update.

Leeds pushing for immediate Premier League return

The Whites are currently top of the Championship, with Daniel Farke now preparing his side for a crucial run-in with the games coming thick and fast.

Leeds have been in unbelievable form in 2024, winning 12 of 13 second-tier games, conceding just three goals during that time. Now, just eight league fixtures remain, starting this Friday against Watford before a home meeting with Hull City on Monday.

Leeds' Championship form in 2024 Leeds United 3-0 Birmingham City 1st January Cardiff City 0-3 Leeds United 13th January Leeds United 2-1 Preston North End 21st January Leeds United 1-0 Norwich City 24th January Bristol City 0-1 Leeds United 2nd February Leeds United 3-0 Rotherham United 10th February Swansea City 0-4 Leeds United 13th February Plymouth Argyle 0-2 Leeds United 17th February Leeds United 3-1 Leicester City 23rd February Huddersfield Town 1-1 Leeds United 2nd March Leeds United 1-0 Stoke City 5th March Sheffield Wednesday 0-2 Leeds United 8th March Leeds United 2-0 Millwall 17th March

The Whites have a number of injury concerns ahead of the trip to Vicarage Road, though, with Georginio Rutter having minor surgery after the recent win against Millwall.

Meanwhile, Connor Roberts appeared to suffer an injury for Wales on Tuesday, whereas Junior Firpo won’t return from international duty with the Democratic Republic of Congo until Thursday.

Pascal Struijk and Stuart Dallas remain long-term absentees, with Farke sharing news on Wednesday that the former has undergone surgery and will return in pre-season, and it looks like we won't be seeing Dallas in a Leeds shirt any time soon either.

It is now approaching two years since Dallas suffered a serious leg injury against Manchester City. The 31-year-old hasn’t returned to action since, suffering a number of setbacks during that time. Farke said last month: “With Stuart, the same. He gets all the time he needs. He’s been out for so many months, it is not possible to speak about days. We give him all the time. He’s seen different consultants.

“We’ve tried everything in order to work with him in the most-professional way and hope it works out in the end. We try everything to support him and don’t want to put any pressure on him.”

Meanwhile, Dallas recently said on his condition: “I’m doing okay. It’s almost two years since the injury but I am doing okay and working towards trying to get back before the end of the season. I’m doing everything I can to do that.”

Now, Football Insider journalist Pete O’Rourke has said that Dallas is not expected to play for Leeds again this season and is likely to leave Elland Road when his £45,000-a-week contract expires in the summer.

He states that there is ‘no timeline’ for Dallas’ comeback at Leeds and that he’s set to be released this summer in what is a heartbreaking update for the player and everyone associated with Leeds, with the Northern Ireland international a fan favourite in Yorkshire.