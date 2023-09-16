Leeds United boss Daniel Farke hasn't had the easiest of starts to his spell at Elland Road and may have been dealt another blow due to injury ahead of their trip to face Millwall, according to reports.

What's the latest news involving Leeds United?

In a surprise development, Football Insider have reported that Leeds United are believed to be keen to open talks over a new contract for attacker Wilfried Gnonto, who previously had a cloud over his future at Elland Road.

Everton had been keen admirers of the Italy international during the transfer window; however, they couldn't come to an agreement with Leeds United over a deal for the former FC Zurich man. Gnonto is now believed to be focused on winning promotion back to the Premier League with Leeds United following a summer of turbulence surrounding his potential next career steps.

Former Leeds United player David Prutton has laid down the gauntlet to the Whites ahead of their powderkeg clash against Millwall at The Den this Sunday, stating in conversation on the Sky Sports Championship Predictions Podcast: "Leeds, all the faffing about with players, all the consignation about who’s there and who’s not, who wants to stay there and who’s moved on, all these ridiculous statements coming out from players that have moved on. Now is the time for the people that have been left to pull their fingers out.

"It’ll be tough, a very tough one against a Millwall side that, as we’ve seen, have got plenty of fight in them in regards to how they’re led by Gary Rowett."

Journalist Ben Jacobs has informed GIVEMESPORT that Leeds United could still enter the free agent market for another left-back reinforcement if the right opportunity comes along at Elland Road.

Who is a doubt to face Millwall this weekend?

The Athletic journalist Phil Hay has supplied quotes from Leeds United boss Farke on the runners and riders to be involved against Millwall this Sunday, as well as those who may miss out on taking part, posting on social media platform X: "Farke on injuries: Bamford still out, will miss all of the next three games. Firpo also missing this weekend, setback with a hip. Spence a doubt with a knee problem. Cooper, Byram, James back in training. Dallas is making good progress, Farke says."

Most of these issues were already widely known, but Djed Spence, who only arrived at Elland Road in the summer on loan from Tottenham Hotspur, has made just one cameo appearance for Leeds United in their 0-0 draw with Sheffield Wednesday, as per Transfermarkt, and now look set for a spell on the sidelines.

Cited by The Yorkshire Evening Post, Farke has explained in full the back story surrounding Spence's injury concerns, saying: "There is a question mark about Djed Spence. First of all, he missed some sessions in some days due to private reasons and then yesterday (Thursday), in training, he got a knock on his knee - his lateral ligament. We need to wait for some further assessment. It was not possible to train today (Friday), so I would label it as a major doubt for the weekend."

Despite Spence potentially missing the trip to London, Leeds United fans will take heart from the fact several of their first-team players are making positive tracks to re-enter the fold in the near future.