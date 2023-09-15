Leeds United could now find a cost-effective solution to their left-back issue despite the transfer window being closed at Elland Road, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

What's the latest news involving Leeds United?

News Leeds United signing Ethan Ampadu has made a significant impact at Elland Road since arriving from Chelsea in the summer and has been voted Socios Player of the Month.

Speaking to the Whites' official website, the Wales international expressed his delight at winning the award and how he has started life in Yorkshire, stating: "It was never my aim to come here and win awards, it was more to settle in and see how I could help the team. I really appreciate the fans for all of their support and hopefully by them voting for me, it shows I'm going someway to repaying them for that support and I hope to do even more. Everyone here, the staff, players and all the fans, have made it really easy for me to settle in, so it's been an easy and smooth transition and I've really enjoyed it."

Leeds United have taken just five points from their opening six matches in the Sky Bet Championship so far and face a tough test away to adversaries Millwall on Sunday at The Den.

Former player Paul Robinson has indicated that their encounter against Millwall is a game that Daniel Farke needs to win, stating to MOT Leeds News: “But, it’s always difficult – a game at 12 o’clock on a Sunday after the international break, it’s not an ideal time, but it’s a game that Leeds will need to win. Farke’s job is not in question yet. I mean, yes, they’ve had an indifferent start to the season, but there are reasons as to why: injuries, him coming in late, etcetera, et cetera. If they’re still in 15th in the next international break then there’ll be questions asked. That’s just the nature of the beast, unfortunately.”

As per a recent report from The Athletic, Scottish Premiership outfit Rangers contemplated making a bid for Leeds United ace Jamie Shackleton in the summer; however, no move materialised to try and prize the 23-year-old away from Elland Road in the end.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Leeds United's left-back situation?

Journalist Jacobs has indicated that Farke could be willing to enter the market for a left-back after recent injury problems concerning Junior Firpo.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs stated: "I don't expect Leeds to panic sign and get cover for cover's sake. But it's obvious to anyone who looks at what Leeds have got on paper that they still need to strengthen in that left-back position. So, if a free agent becomes available, they'll move because it's relatively low-risk and cost-effective. But right now, I just don't think there are that many targets that are right for Leeds. There's no point in just adding an extra body for the sake of it if they're not going to benefit the football team. So, the left-back position is Firpo’s and Leeds will just be praying that he stays fit."

Firpo looks to be closing in on a return to first-team action in the near future; however, it is unclear if he will be available for selection against Millwall this weekend.

As per Leeds Live, Whites boss Farke has confirmed that both Firpo and Sam Byram, who has deputised at left-back this term, are on the verge of re-entering the first-team fold, stating earlier this month: "I also have to say we've got Junior Firpo, we've got Sam Byram who was outstanding there (at left-back). So I hope both will be back on the other end of the International break at least. "It looks good with the rehab of both of them."

Leeds United fans will be desperate for both to return and will hope their side can climb the Sky Bet Championship table following a frustrating start to 2023/24.