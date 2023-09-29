Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has been full of praise for one of his rising stars at Thorp Arch, following some stellar performances in training this week.

Will Leeds be promoted back to the Premier League?

The Whites suffered the disappointment of being relegated from the Premier League to the Championship last season, having spent three years back in the top flight. The hope was that Leeds would make a quick return to the promised land, however, and they went into the new campaign as one of the favourites to earn automatic promotion. So far, it certainly hasn't been a perfect start for Farke's side, winning only three of their first eight league matches, but they have bounced back into form in tremendous fashion recently.

There have been clear improvements on show under the new boss, having won two of their last three matches 3-0, and victory away to Southampton on Saturday lunchtime would be another step in the right direction.

It is still too early to tell just how good Leeds' chances are of being promoted, but it would have to be considered a huge disappointment if they weren't at least in the playoffs come the end of the season. For that to happen, everyone in the squad will have to do their bit, and one somewhat forgotten young player appears to be impressing at the moment.

Which Leeds players has excelled in training?

Speaking on Thursday during his press conference [via the club's official website], Farke had plenty of good things to say about Leeds youngster Mateo Joseph, lauding his efforts in training despite the teenager being yet to get his chance this term:

"Pretty impressed in pre-season. Behind closed doors against Barnsley, and other friendlies. Sadly he had this injury. It is never easy for a young player if you miss two months. You need a bit longer.

"It is not easy for him, to just give game time. In training, he looks really sharp. We are thinking about game time with the 21’s. Happy he is available. In the long term of this club, he’ll play an important role."

It is very encouraging to hear Joseph receiving such positive reviews from his manager, with the 19-year-old a talented player who could play a key role this season. While he may not be a nailed-on starter by any means - he is yet to play a single minute of action so far this season - the fact that he is knuckling down in training and making his presence felt can only be a good thing.

Leeds coach Michael Skubala is another who has waxed lyrical about Joseph in the past, saying of him: “I think Mateo was fantastic tonight. He’s come in and out a little bit but he’s been training like a warrior and you can see that in his game. I think sometimes you can talk about some other players but Mateo is very humble and very quiet in a way but he’s really working hard, he’s got that energy and desire and we saw that in his goals and his finishing. He’s a threat for any defence."

It seemsa clear that Joseph is a well-liked and highly-rated player among the coaching staff, and if he can replicate his training form to the pitch, there is no reason why he can't force his way into Farke's plans.