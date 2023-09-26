Leeds United have made a strong start to the campaign and look to now be taking things up a notch as the memory of Victor Orta fades into the abyss at Elland Road, according to reports.

What's the latest news involving Leeds United?

Speaking to LUTV, Leeds United defender Sam Byram has taken encouragement from his side's 3-0 victory over Watford last weekend and has indicated that the Whites are starting to build some consistency heading into their upcoming fixtures.

Byram stated: "We know we have quality all over the pitch; we created a lot of chances at the first half, so we knew it was just a matter of time. There was a few times when we pressed really well and won the ball back you could feel the whole stadium roar and it lifts you on the pitch.

"I think we did well to nullify their attacking players as they have some quality in the attacking areas, but overall, I thought it was a well-deserved win. I said before the game if we could win against Watford it would have been a very good week, we’re building momentum now and hopefully we can keep going that way."

In some bad news, The Sun report that Crystal Palace are keen on Leeds United youngster Archie Gray, who has become an important cog on Daniel Farke's engine room since the start of this term. The report claims that Leeds may be forced to cash in on Gray if they don't win promotion to the Premier League at the first time of asking and Crystal Palace are looking to get a head start on other potential suitors to land the England Under-19 international.

Pundit Carlton Palmer has indicated to Football League World that Gray should look to stay at Leeds for the time being, as he said in an interview with the outlet: "It’s always important for a young player to be getting minutes, and he’s getting that and playing at Leeds United at such a tender age. He’s unlikely to move to a Premier League club and play every week, so it’d be best to stay where you are."

Who are Leeds United looking to bring in off the field?

Leeds Live journalist Beren Cross has issued an update detailing some exciting off-field developments at Elland Road that will be enacted by the 49ers, stating on social media platform X: "Three weeks on from summer window, Leeds have launched hiring process for multiple transfer roles, including head of recruitment. Would work with Farke and Steinsson. Scouts wanted across Europe and UK in further restructure following Orta's tenure."

In an attached report from Leeds Live, further insight reveals that Leeds United want scouts privy to potential additions across France, Scandinavia, Germany, Holland, Belgium and across Britain. Technical scouts will also be deployed to try and maximise the Whites' recruitment potential relating to data and uncovering players suited to playing in Farke's system.

Leeds United sit sixth in the league table and have not lost in their last six Sky Bet Championship fixtures, as they now seem to be putting the building blocks in place off the pitch to breed sustainable success.