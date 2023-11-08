Leeds United are one of the clubs to hold a genuine admiration for an up-and-coming forward, though a fresh report has suggested that it won't be an easy task to bring him to Elland Road.

Leeds' summer signings

The Whites recruited Joel Piroe, Ethan Ampadu, Ilia Gruev, Glen Kamara, Karl Darlow and Sam Byram on a permanent basis over the summer, whilst taking Djed Spence, Joe Rodon and Jaidon Anthony on loan for the remainder of the season in the Championship.

Daniel Farke’s side also sanctioned the sales of 15 players, with some of the bigger names to depart for good being the likes of Tyler Adams, Rodrigo and Tyler Roberts, so the manager has created plenty of space in his squad to bolster his ranks further at the start of next year.

The Yorkshire outfit appear to have identified Barnsley’s left-winger Fabio Jalo as a potential attacking candidate, and there’s a strong possibility that he will be available for transfer during the upcoming window considering that his deal is set to expire at the end of the season (Barnsley contracts).

The Portugal youth international was the subject of a mystery offer from an unknown club in the Serie A before the previous deadline which was rejected, but with the 17-year-old now attracting more interest, several potential suitors are set to battle it out for his signature.

Leeds set sights on Fabio Jalo

According to TEAMtalk, Leeds are considering a move for Fabio Jalo, but they are far from alone in their pursuit of the exciting teenage talent at League One Barnsley.

"TEAMtalk can exclusively confirm that Brighton, Everton and Fulham are among several English clubs showing an interest in the highly-rated winger. Our sources suggest that along with the Premier League trio, Leeds United and Sunderland are also amongst the sides showing a real interest.

"Sporting Lisbon back in Jalo’s native Portugal have also been checking on his progress, so a return to his homeland could also potentially be on the cards."

Fabio Jalo is an "excellent" young talent

Since the start of his career, Jalo has so far scored four goals in 17 appearances across all age levels (Transfermarkt - Jalo statistics), so it’s clear that he’s got bags of potential to offer, and he could be an excellent signing for the long-term future of Leeds should he decide to put pen to paper.

The Lisbon native, who is naturally left-footed, has also played as a centre-forward, out on the opposite right flank and as an attacking midfielder alongside his usual role on the left, so his versatility could make him a wonderful option to have in the building should any injury cover need to be provided in positions outside of his own.

Furthermore, Neill Collins’ “excellent” star, as hailed by his club's academy manager Bobby Hassell, only pockets £550-per-week (Barnsley salaries), so he would be a more than affordable option for chiefs to take on because that would make him their lowest-earner on the books (Leeds salaries), making this a deal definitely worth considering.