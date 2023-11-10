Leeds United have been linked with a move for an in-demand gem, and Fabrizio Romano has now described him as a “good talent” who is “impressing” for his current employers.

Leeds transfer news

The Whites, under new owners in the 49ers Enterprises and a new manager in Daniel Farke, appear to be doing a solid job in rebuilding things at Elland Road following a woeful 2022/23 campaign in the Premier League. Off the pitch, Leeds made a number of new signings, with the likes of Joe Rodon, Sam Byram, Ethan Ampadu, Glen Kamara and Joel Piroe all making the move to Yorkshire and becoming regulars under Farke.

Plenty of players headed the other way, and on the pitch, Leeds now seem to be finding their groove following a tricky start. Farke’s side currently sit third in the Championship beating top two Leicester City and Ipswich Town away from home already.

One eye now seems to be on the January transfer window, with one player to be heavily linked with the short move across Yorkshire being Barnsley’s Fabio Jalo. Recent reports have claimed Leeds are expressing a real interest in securing the services of the 17-year-old, alongside the likes of Brighton, Everton and Fulham.

Writing in his Daily Briefing, relayed by Leeds All Over, Romano has now described the player as a “good talent” who is “impressing” this season and feels there could be clarity on his future in the coming months.

“A good talent, still only 17 years old, impressing at Barnsley this season. There have been links with Leeds United and some Premier League clubs, but honestly I’m not aware of any concrete or advanced negotiations so far – just normal scouting.

“I expect that to be decided in a more clear way between December and January.”

Fabio Jalo profiled

Jalo is only 17 years of age but has already been on the books at Oakwell for a number of years after moving to England from Benfica back in 2019. Since then, the winger, who can play on either side, has now made 16 senior appearances for Barnsley, scoring three goals including a wonder goal on the weekend in the FA Cup. (Fabio Jalo stats – Transfermarkt)

Last year, Jalo was named the club’s Academy Player of the Season and was hailed by academy manager Bobby Hassell, who said:

“Fabio has had an excellent season. He’s top scorer at under 16s and under 18s level and has also played and scored for our under 23s, too.”

Hassell then added:

“Fabio is fully deserving of this award. There were lots of players who stood out – as a collective, our under 18s have been magnificent – but the levels of consistency and maturity he has shown throughout the season have really caught the eye.”

Leeds have brought in the likes of Crysencio Summerville and Wilfried Gnonto as teenagers and turned them into first-team stars in recent years, so Jalo could well be the next, making this one to watch.