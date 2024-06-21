Leeds have been warned that a deal for one of their midfield targets will be hard to conclude this summer by a transfer insider, who admited a move looked unlikely.

Leeds set for summer of change

After missing out on promotion to the Premier League, Daniel Farke's side are set to see plenty of changes to their squad before the new Championship season begins. Joe Rodon's loan spell is over and he will return to parent club Tottenham, while Jaidon Anthony will do the same for Bournemouth.

Elsewhere, financial concerns mean that Championship player of the year Crysencio Summerville seems set to depart, and he could be joined by plenty of other stars.

All of Wilfried Gnonto, Archie Gray and Georginio Rutter have been linked with moves away, and reinforcements will be needed.

Leeds get Skipp response

Now, an update has been forthcoming over a potential move for Oliver Skipp, currently plying his trade with Tottenham Hotspur. Farke has previously admitted his admiration for Skipp, who starred for him when the two worked together at Norwich.

The midfielder was virtually ever-present in Norwich's title winning side under the German boss, and was named in the Championship team of the season that year.

Skipp's record under Farke Appearances 47 Wins 30 Goals and assists 3 Win % 64% Yellow Cards 7

“I am quite careful in praising them too much but actions are more important than any words and when you look at Oliver’s season you can realise that he has played more or less every second in the league for us, for a side that has lots of competition in the squad", Farke explained.

“This says a lot about how much I rate him and how much I value him, I don’t want to praise him too much in public, it’s more like each and every day I keep on criticising him."

And reports had linked the midfielder with a move to Elland Road to link back up with Farke should Archie Gray or Ilia Gruev depart the club this summer amid interest from across Europe in the pair.

However, transfer expert Graeme Bailey has poured cold water on that speculation, especially on a permanent basis. Even on loan, he suspects that Tottenham would be unlikely to let the 23-year-old leave due to homegrown quota concerns.

“I don’t see it, mainly because Skipp is a homegrown player at Spurs and had chances there. He would be a very expensive signing. If it was a loan with an option, possibly. But in terms of a permanent deal, no", he told Leeds United news.

“I think it will depend on the player but with Hojbjerg leaving I don’t see Skipp leaving this summer personally. Could be proven wrong and if he does go, I think Leeds would be at the table for him. It wouldn’t be a cheap deal, though.”

Leeds fans will be hoping that Farke's relationship with Skipp could help sway things in their favour should Spurs opt to shift the Englishman.