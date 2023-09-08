Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has overseen a huge rebuild of the squad at Elland Road in the past few months, and one forgotten Whites ace has made his return to action despite uncertainty over his future in Yorkshire.

The Whites have endured a frustrating time of things since the beginning of the Sky Bet Championship campaign and have taken just six points from a possible 15, placing them 15th in the league standings.

Leeds United boss Farke was desperate to strengthen his midfield in the summer and managed to secure the additions of Glen Kamara from Scottish Premiership side Rangers alongside Ilia Gruev from Werder Bremen. Cited via Leeds Live, Farke spoke of his delight at being able to bring in a couple of bodies in his engine room, stating: "I think it was necessary to bring players in on this position and I'm pretty pleased with Ilia and also Glen because we got players was real quality, so good on the ball but also with experience."

Speaking on the Square Ball podcast, Leeds United chief executive Angus Kinnear has spoken about duo Luis Sinisterra and Tyler Adams leaving Elland Road in the summer, as he said: "There were players who were, perhaps, led by their agents to employ tactics that mean they’re not on our Christmas card list. The avenues Tyler and Luis were exploring had some risk to the club. We were fairly solid in our position but, ultimately, it was a combination of the legal position and their desire to leave.”

Youngster Rory Mahady has signed his first professional contract at Elland Road and is now tied to Leeds United until the summer of 2025.

Where is Helder Costa?

As per ESPN, Leeds forgotten man and Angola international Helder Costa made his first senior appearance in three months against Madagascar in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match that ended goalless.

According to The Yorkshire Evening Post, Costa has attracted interest from Turkey, Russia, Qatar and Saudi Arabia across the last few months, with reports suggesting he could have his contract terminated.

Other nations' transfer windows are slowly closing and if no suitable offers arise for Costa, Leeds are expected to reach an agreement over a payoff to allow the 29-year-old to become a free agent.

In his time at Elland Road, Costa has made 71 appearances across all competitions, registering eight goals and 11 assists, as per Transfermarkt.

Farke has spoken about Costa's ongoing situation at Leeds United as he continues to train with their Under-21 side, stating: "Helder, it's clear. So we were quite open. He was quite open,he wants to leave the club and there will be a decision. So, more or less, from the beginning of pre-season he was not in our plans and we were not in his plan so it's fair to think there will be a solution."

Clearly, his time at Leeds United is at an end and it would make sense to ship Costa elsewhere even if the Whites need to pay up the remainder of his contract.