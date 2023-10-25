Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has been given a timely boost after one of his players came back into contention after a period on the sidelines, according to reports.

The Whites are on an upward trajectory as they look to gain promotion from the Championship this term, and they can be proud of their exploits last weekend away to Norwich City, where they came from two goals down at Carrow Road to run out 3-2 winners and move up to third in the league standings.

Speaking to the Don't Go To Bed Just Yet podcast, commentator Adam Pope complimented Farke's substitutions as the German coach managed to hatch a way back into proceedings for Leeds in Norfolk, stating:

"The defining moment for me in the game, of which there was so many, was the substitutions at 2-1 where Daniel Farke put what felt like every attacker at the club onto the pitch."

He then added: "He went 3-5-2 and I felt at that point at 2-1 down it was like 'I'm going all out to win this game, a draw is not acceptable and if we go down fighting so be it'. It was brilliant because Norwich were shellshocked and Leeds were good value and turned it round. We all know Leeds should have won by more but that was the defining moment in a great game."

Leeds have now won four of their last five matches in the English second-tier and look to be in a bright place after a troubled summer involving turmoil regarding their playing squad and ownership situation. Next up is Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium this evening as Farke's men continue to try and cut down the gap on Ipswich Town, who sit six points above the Whites in second position.

Leeds United's next five fixtures - all competitions Competition Opponent and result Venue Championship Norwich City 2-3 Leeds United Carrow Road Championship Leeds United 2-1 Bristol City Elland Road Championship Leeds United 1-0 Queens Park Rangers Elland Road Championship Southampton 3-1 Leeds United St Mary's Stadium Championship Leeds United 3-0 Watford Elland Road

According to an injury update on Leo Hjelde from Leeds United boss Farke, the youngster has now returned to full fitness after picking up an Achilles problem on international duty. Confirming Hjelde's availability in his pre-match press conference before the Stoke City clash, Farke stated:

"Improved with Leo. He’s ready to go. All the lads came through Saturday. We have our injuries with Dallas and Spence, but other than that, everyone is in team training."

Norway Under-21 international Hjelde has managed to make eight appearances at senior level for Leeds United since arriving from Scottish Premiership champions Celtic back in 2021 (Hjelde stats - Transfermarkt).

Once described as "fantastic" by his ex-Ross County boss John Hughes, Leeds supporters could be interested to see if the youngster can make a regular habit of breaking back into Farke's plans at Elland Road over the course of this term.