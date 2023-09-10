Leeds United have seen plenty of outgoings happen at the club this summer and now another player has departed Elland Road, it has been confirmed.

Who has left Leeds this summer?

The Whites knew that there were likely to be big changes in the summer transfer window, having traded the Premier League for the Championship, as the time in the top flight came to a disappointing end after three years back in the division.

There were some players who were simply never going to be content with playing in the second tier of English football, such as Rodrigo and Jack Harrison, with several other senior individuals moving on.

Meanwhile, a number of new signings have arrived at Elland Road, with Joel Piroe arguably the most exciting acquisition from Swansea City, adding genuine firepower to the attack, and the likes of Ethan Ampadu and Glen Kamara buffing up the spine of the side.

Now, a new update has emerged regarding one youngster who has headed off to pastures new, as another player moves on from Leeds this summer.

Has Jack Jenkins left Leeds?

It has now been confirmed that young midfielder Jack Jenkins has left Leeds on a temporary basis, joining Scunthorpe United on loan until at least January, only pending EFL approval:

"Scunthorpe United is delighted to welcome midfielder Jack Jenkins on loan from Championship side Leeds United. The 21-year-old arrives at Glanford Park to further bolster the Iron's options in the centre of the park, with the initial period running through until January.

"Typically a box-to-box midfielder who can also play as a defensive midfielder, he came through the entire academy in Yorkshire after playing for Garforth Villa at a very young age. Having signed a two-year scholarship in April 2018, was rewarded with his first professional contract at the start of 2019."

This could be an excellent move for Jenkins, in truth, allowing him regular football at a time when he needs to keep progressing as a footballer, rather than growing stagnant and not being afforded the minutes to reach his potential.

Daniel Farke's plans this season may not include the youngster - having only made one solitary appearance for the Whites to date - but it is nonetheless another hit to the manager's squad depth, with the midfield already very dependent on young players.

Leeds have lost a host of midfielders this season, so there is arguably a risk element in letting another player go, even if Jenkins isn't considered an important part of their promotion plans. He did play 11 times on loan at Salford City last season, so has shown he can perform in the Football League.

The last thing Farke needs is to suddenly be in a position where he is short of squad depth, as a relentless Championship season kicks into gear again after the international break.

Allowing him to head out on loan could ultimately be beneficial though, letting him test himself alongside senior professionals and hopefully allowing him to return a more rounded player.