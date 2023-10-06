Leeds United are beginning to find their feet under Daniel Farke, with one loss in their last eight Championship games representing the fact that the former Norwich City boss has turned things around after a disappointing start. Those at Elland Road will be hoping for that run to continue, and for things to get even better, too, especially as the fixtures start coming thick and fast.

If Farke is to take the Whites into the play-off places this season, then having a full squad to choose from could be crucial, making Leeds' most recent injury scare all the more frustrating.

Who is injured for Leeds?

Although the Whites took all three points against QPR on Wednesday, it wasn't the perfect evening for those in Yorkshire, who watched on as Farke was handed yet another injury blow. The manager is already without Stuart Dallas, Wilfried Gnnto and Djed Spence, and could be without Jamie Shackleton, who missed the game against QPR due to a shoulder injury. Now, Farke may have to cope without Jaidon Anthony in the short term, who was forced off in his side's mid-week fixture.

The Leeds boss confirmed that Anthony' hurt his ankle in the second half during his post-match press conference when talking about the summer signing, saying:

“Good. No pre-season with us. While away since he started the last time with Bournemouth. Solid first half. Involved in many good scenes. Rolled his ankle a little and felt some pain in the second half.”

It does remain to be seen just how long the winger could be out for, but Leeds will be hoping for a swift return for their loan signing. Anthony, perhaps more than anyone, will be frustrated with the injury, having made his first start for the recently relegated club, only for a roll of the ankle to cut things short in the second half.

How good is Jaidon Anthony?

On loan from Bournemouth, Anthony finally impressed to earn a first start at Leeds. It's been coming, too, with his goal against Watford in a recent 3-0 victory showing a glimpse of what he is capable of. It is also worth remembering that the winger is still just 23 years of age and could, therefore, only improve from here.

The Bournemouth loanee may have to continue the battle for a starting place when fit, however, with the likes of Dan James, Crysencio Summerville, and Gnonto all gunning for a place on the wing. At the very least, Anthony has given Farke food for thought regarding his team selection, though.

The 23-year-old has been handed some significant praise in the past, including from former Bournemouth manager Scott Parker, who said, via The Bournemouth Echo:

"Jaidon Anthony is a player that goes under the radar massively to be quite honest with you. What he does for this team is nothing short of incredible at times really. Because in possession I think we see his quality, his calmness, his silkiness, when he makes good decisions at times.

"But the stuff that goes unnoticed is probably the defensive side, what he brings to this team and what he brings to it really. I thought he epitomised everything we were about (on Saturday). If there was one player you wanted to look at in terms of that, it’s probably a bit harsh on all of them really, but Jaidon was superb."