Leeds United almost sanctioned the loan sale of an exciting young player over the summer, and his lack of playing time will now be a source of "huge frustration", according to BBC pundit and former Elland Road man Paul Robinson.

Who have Leeds United signed recently?

Daniel Farke’s side recruited nine fresh faces before the summer deadline, with Joel Piroe, Ethan Ampadu, Ilia Gruev, Glen Kamara and Karl Darlow joining on a permanent basis, alongside the likes of Joe Rodon and Djed Spence who put pen to paper on a season-long loan.

Looking at outgoings, Rodrigo, Tyler Adams and Tyler Roberts were the three first-team stars to leave for good, whilst ten players were sent out on the road for the remainder of the campaign, including Jack Harrison and Luis Sinisterra to name a couple, via Transfermarkt.

According to Football Insider, Joe Gelhardt is another player who could have departed temporarily having attracted significant interest from Ipswich Town and several other unnamed clubs in the Championship, but he ended up remaining in LS11.

The Whites striker, however, has proven to be low down in the pecking order so far this season having been handed just two starts from nine games in the second tier, so it would make sense to allow the 21-year-old to go and gain some regular game time elsewhere at the start of next year.

What did Paul Robinson say about Joe Gelhardt?

Speaking to MOT Leeds News, BBC pundit Paul Robinson was asked whether Farke would consider giving the green light for Gelhardt to leave on loan in January, to which he replied:

“I don’t think the manager can afford to [send him on loan]. The playoffs are probably a minimum aim for Leeds this year, but they’re looking for an automatic promotion place.

“Look at the squad, we know that Patrick Bamford’s injury record isn’t great over the last 18 to 24 months or so. Look at the players that are playing like Joel Piroe and Georginio Rutter. If one of those two or both were to get injured, he’s gonna need someone like Joe Gelhardt.

"Yes, he’s not getting his opportunity at the moment and he’s not getting his game time, which is a huge frustration for a player, especially of his age when he had such a big taste of it last year.

“I don’t know the situation with him and the manager, but I suspect that the manager would be reluctant to let him go until he gets Bamford back fully firing and fully fit, but even then you can’t guarantee it.”

How many goals has Joe Gelhardt scored?

Since the start of his career, Gelhardt has posted 46 contributions (32 goals and 16 assists) in 125 appearancesm, form which has previously seen him dubbed the “New Wayne Rooney” by talent scout Jacek Kulig.

England’s former youth international, who pockets £15k-per-week, also ranks in the 97th percentile for pass completion by forwards which highlights how strong his link-up play is with his fellow teammates in and around the opposition’s area, alongside the prolific threat that he provides.

Furthermore, the left-footed ace is a versatile operator having been deployed in five various positions since the start of his career, including everywhere across the frontline and even in attacking midfield, and his qualities would only get stronger should he be allowed out on loan.