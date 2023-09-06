Highlights Leeds United defender Junior Firpo's return from injury doesn't guarantee he'll play again for the club.

Firpo has expressed his readiness to play again but transfer windows in other countries are still open.

The left-back position is very thin at Leeds but Firpo has been strongly linked with an exit.

Leeds United defender Junior Firpo isn't safe from an Elland Road exit despite reports emerging that he is ready to come back from his latest injury.

What's the latest news involving Junior Firpo?

As per Momento Deportivo RD via Sport Witness, Firpo has spent the last two months sidelined due to injury at Leeds United; however, has now seemingly confirmed that he is ready to return to action at Elland Road soon.

In a recent interview, the former Barcelona man stated: “Right now I feel very good, I am almost recovered from my last injury with a lot of desire to play with the team again."

He also elaborated on his international future with the Dominican Republic national side, saying: “We had a very good talk here in England, very productive in which I could see the direction of Dominican football is in good hands right now and that it has a promising future."

Back in June, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano detailed on X that Firpo looked set to leave Leeds United in search of a new challenge, stating on the social media platform: "Understand Junior Firpo will leave Leeds United this summer as several European clubs are already keen on signing him. The plan is to try a new experience after relegation."

Fotospor claimed last month that Turkish giants Galatasaray had made a loan offer with a buyout clause included to try and land the 27-year-old, who also attracted interest from French giants Marseille, which looks to have since been withdrawn.

Leeds United have very little in the way of natural left-backs and have used Sam Byram in the position in four of their five Sky Bet Championship fixtures so far, as per Transfermarkt.

Could Junior Firpo still leave Leeds?

In all honesty, it remains to be seen; however, a report from Leeds United News has inferred that both the Saudi Arabian and Turkish transfer windows remain open at present, which could well present an avenue for the defender to seek a future away from Elland Road.

In Saudi Arabia, the transfer deadline has been brought forward to September 7th despite previous reports insinuating that it would remain open until September 20th, as per Transfermarkt via TEAMtalk.

The Washington Post cite that the Turkish transfer window remains open until September 15th and it may be feasible that interest re-appears from that market for Firpo before their deadline draws to a close.

Journalist Dean Jones spoke to GIVEMESPORT earlier in the year about Firpo's situation and were 'trying to put the wheels in motion and finding Firpo new clubs to join' alongside sorting out their situation in the left-back position, which has continued to be a bugbear for Daniel Farke since his arrival at the Yorkshire-based outfit.

In his time at Leeds United, Firpo has made 51 appearances in all competitions for his current employers, registering two goals and four assists in total, as per Transfermarkt.

Whether uncertainty over his future has been shelved due to a lack of numbers in his given role is anyone's guess; nevertheless, there is still potential for movement to happen regarding Firpo if the right offer arises for his services.