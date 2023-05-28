Leeds United right-back Luke Ayling appeared to have words with a home supporter during the club's final-day clash with Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Leeds relegated from the Premier League...

The Whites were relegated from the Premier League on the final day following a 4-1 defeat to Spurs. Sam Allardyce's side were ultimately unable to produce a miracle on the final day and as a result, the club's three-year stay in the top flight has come to an end.

Harry Kane opened the scoring for Spurs early on giving the home side a mountain to climb, with Leeds conceding again shortly after the interval through Pedro Porro. Jack Harrison pulled a goal back with 25 minutes remaining, but Kane got his second shortly after and Lucas Moura scored a fourth in stoppage time.

Ayling involved in fan altercation

As per Graham Smyth of The Yorkshire Evening Post, Ayling had words with a home supporter shortly after Kane's opener when retrieving the ball for a throw-in, with the reporter saying he looked "furious".

"Ayling having words with home fans in the West Stand. Something presumably said as he went to retrieve the ball. Looks furious."

Smyth then posted on Twitter again at half-time, claiming Ayling had another word with the supporter, but this time was smiling.

Ayling helped Leeds earn promotion to the Premier League back in 2020 and has now made more than 250 appearances for the club, making himself a club legend in the process.

However, he has come in for criticism this season, and he once again struggled on the final day alongside a number of other players.

Turning out as a right-wing back, Ayling lost the ball on 15 occasions as per SofaScore. He did make three tackles and won six duels, but his overall match rating was low at 6.4/10, and his and Leeds' efforts weren't enough.