Leeds United defender Luke Ayling came in for criticism during the club's 5-1 defeat to Crystal Palace in the Premier League this afternoon.

What happened at Elland Road between Leeds and Crystal Palace?

The Whites were looking to back up the midweek win over Nottingham Forest with another home victory over Palace and made a good start after Patrick Bamford headed Javi Gracia's side in front during the first half.

However, Marc Guehi's injury time equaliser before the break appeared to be a huge turning point, with the away side dominating in the second half with goals from Jordan Ayew, Eberechi Eze and Odsonne Edouard.

YouTube channel Tactical Manager took to Twitter to give his thoughts on Ayling after Ayew got in front of the full-back to head the away side in front. The account, which is followed by the likes of Fabrizio Romano, didn't hold back in their criticism of the Leeds defender, saying:

"Ayling is not a Premier League player, it’s truly remarkable the amount of times this guy fails Leeds."

What did the stats say on Ayling's performance?

Ayling kept his place in an unchanged starting line up, however, like many of the Whites side, had an afternoon to forget. As per SofaScore on the full-time whistle, the 31-year-old ended with a woeful 5.4/10 match rating.

The full-back was dribbled past on six occasions, more than any other defender. He also lost the ball on 31 occasions, again more than any defender and was second-best in 12 of his 18 duels. He was Leeds' worst-performing player, so Gracia may well look to ring the changes next time out against Liverpool, potentially with Rasmus Kristensen coming in.