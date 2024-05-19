A Leeds United star could be forced to leave the club against his wishes this summer, according to recent reports.

Leeds summer transfer rumours

Leeds fell short of automatic promotion back to the Premier League in the normal Championship campaign after they won just one of their last five league outings in 2023/24. However, Daniel Farke's side can still secure a swift return to the top flight this season via the play-offs. The Whites crushed Norwich City last week and are due to meet Southampton in the showpiece final on May 26.

Should Leeds go on to beat the Saints in the play-off final and earn promotion to the Premier League, it is likely to dictate what business they do this summer, with some of the higher-profile names linked with the Whites likely only viable transfer options if they have Premier League money to spend. For example, Leeds chiefs would reportedly 'jump at the chance' to re-sign Raphinha from FC Barcelona.

Elsewhere, West Ham defender Ben Johnson is set to be available as a free agent as Leeds wait to snap him up, while the Peacocks are also thought to be considering a move for former midfielder Kalvin Phillips

.

Pundit John Wenham also expressed his view recently that Leeds may table a "very" quick bid for Joe Rodon if they achieve promotion, coming after reports he could cost as little as £10 million.

However, it is not just Leeds' incomings which could be impacted by the league they are plying their trade in come the start of 2024/25.

£25,000-p/w Leeds star expected to leave

This comes after a report from The Sunday People claims that while defender Liam Cooper is desperate to stay at Leeds this summer, Farke is waiting to see if promotion is secured to the Premier League before making a decision on his future.

David Anderson has suggested that Cooper’s Leeds future will be decided after the final whistle next Sunday, and while the Scottish defender is said to want to remain at the club and reach ten years at Elland Road, they look “unlikely” to offer him a new deal if promotion is secured.

Despite the aforementioned report, Daniel Farke is clearly an admirer of Cooper and the work he has put in during his time in North Yorkshire. Speaking earlier this year, the German labelled both Cooper and the also departing Luke Ayling as "outstanding".

“They are outstanding. Luke has played a lot. Liam started the first game, sacrificed his body to score. Now, he has to accept he is just a sub in the 90th minute. Big personalities expect to play,” Farke said.

“It can be a problem. How they have handled it, they know I value them. They are not 25 anymore, this league is relentless. Not easy to accept, quite difficult. But they are outstanding. They give everything.”

Cooper, who joined Leeds United from Chesterfield in 2014 for around £500,000, has notched 284 appearances across all competitions for the Whites, scoring 11 and assisting six in that time.