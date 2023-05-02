YouTuber Conor McGilligan has slammed the rumour that Leeds United were looking to potentially hire Lee Bowyer as their next manager.

What's the latest Leeds manager news?

After losing four of their last five Premier League games – including a 4-1 away thumping against relegation rivals Bournemouth on the weekend – the Whites look to have given up on Javi Gracia.

Indeed, as per Fabrizio Romano, it seems as though Leeds are set to soon be appointing a third manager of the season after Jesse Marsch was sacked near the start of the year.

Indeed, Sam Allardyce will take over now. However, before that was confirmed, according to the Daily Mail, the club were supposedly weighing up the possibility of appointing Bowyer as manager until the end of the campaign.

Upon hearing that major rumour, it didn't seem as though McGilligan was particularly excited about the idea.

He made his feelings known while talking on the One Leeds Fan Channel, saying (14:40): "Lee Bowyer has been a Championship and League One manager, and he's been in clubs that are literally on the face of going out of business in Birmingham and Charlton.

"And some fans will be happy with that. This is how crushingly bad the expectations have got at this club within two years."

Will Allardyce be better than Bowyer for Leeds?

The 46-year-old is currently without a club having left Birmingham last summer, while his only other managerial experience has come with Charlton, as McGilligan points out.

Without having coached in the Premier League, it's unclear if Bowyer would have the right tools to come in at Leeds and help them in a relegation.

And with just four games left to play, the Whites have 30 points and are only out of the bottom three thanks to superior goal difference, so can't afford to take any chances on who they appoint.

With that being the case, they need someone who can come in and give them an immediate bounce. At least Allardyce might be a better alternative on that front then.

Indeed, has spent plenty of time working in the top flight of English football, taking charge of the likes of West Brom, Everton, Crystal Palace, West Ham, Newcastle United, Bolton and others over the span of his career.

With that being the case, it's not hard to see why he has gained a bit of a reputation as a “survival specialist” but keeping Leeds up now at this late stage will no doubt be one of his trickiest assignments.