YouTuber Conor McGilligan has praised Leeds United left-back Junior Firpo for his "immense" recent form.

What's the latest on Junior Firpo and Leeds?

It wasn't that long ago, that the Premier League defender's future seemed uncertain at best. Indeed, back in January, journalist Beren Cross for LeedsLive wrote about how he could be on his way out, noting he was coming to a "crossroads".

What's more, reports in Spanish media throughout the winter window claimed that former club Real Betis were interested in signing Firpo.

However, in recent weeks, under new manager Javi Gracia, the left-back has improved his form and become a regular in the team again.

And while talking about Firpo on the One Leeds Fan Channel, McGilligan was full of praise about how he's managed to turn his career around.

He said: “We needed a left-back in January, and the reason we needed a left-back was to replace Firpo, was to get [Pascal] Struijk out of that left-back position.

“But what he's done right now is... you know, I think that that was his sixth game on the bounce. And I don't think he's done that for Leeds yet, which is great.

"And I think he's been immense. I think he's been very, very, very good."

Why is Firpo starting for Leeds again?

Since coming on for Struijk against Manchester United after 23 minutes, Firpo has since started every league game for Leeds.

This means manager Gracia hasn't had any reason to drop him, even though Struijk has been fit and on the bench for the past three – meaning the defender has started six games in a row for the Whites.

Indeed, in a recent article on BBC Sport, it was claimed that Firpo is "finally showing his class" and praised him for rediscovering his best form at the perfect moment when he scored the winner against relegation rivals Southampton.

What's more, a LeedsLive article recently claimed that the 26-year-old is the "biggest winner" of Gracia’s tenure so far and noted that he is now "one of the first names on the teamsheet" due to his improved defensive and attacking displays.

All in all, it's been a good period for the defender and if he can stay on top of his game for the final run-in, he may just do enough to help Leeds avoid the drop.