Journalist Joe Donnohue noted audible groans from the Leeds United crowd after Brenden Aaronson was asked to warm up in their intense 1-1 draw against Leicester City.

What's the latest on Aaronson and Leeds?

The Whites faced a hugely important task on Tuesday night as they looked to pick up three crucial points in the Premier League, coming up against relegation rivals Leicester.

Indeed, the home side came into the match only one place and one point above the Foxes – who in turn sit just one point and one place above the bottom three.

Javi Gracia and co were lucky to not go behind when Youri Tielemans saw his goal disallowed for an offside in the build up, but there was nothing fortunate in their repsonce as Jack Harrison whipped in a fine cross for Luis Sinisterra to head in the opener.

With the game still at 1-0 to the home team as it entered the final 25 minutes or so, American midfielder Aaronson was sent to warm up by his manager. Evidently unhappy with this, the home faithful made their feelings known, as noted on Twitter by Donnohue.

The journalist wrote: "Audible groans from the West Stand as Aaronson is summoned back to the bench from his warm-up. He's coming on soon."

Why was Aaronson booed at Elland Road?

Seeing as the £45k-p/w Leeds man hasn't been in the best form of late – with just one assist and zero goals in his last 17 league outings – it's not hard to see why some weren't excited to see Aaronson called upon.

But Gracia showed the faith and opted to bring on the 22-year-old for Rodrigo as the Whites hoped but failed to hold on to their slender one-goal lead thanks to Jamie Vardy.

With an average WhoScored rating of 6.48 in the league this term, you can hardly say Aaronson has been a star of late. Still, a lot of the Elland Road groans may have more related to the fact that fellow winger Wilfried Gnonto wasn't getting a chance.

Indeed, before the game, there had been calls – for example from YouTuber Conor McGilligan – to start the Italian, who has now failed to start in any of the last five games he's been available for.