Presenter and YouTuber Conor McGilligan has warned that Leeds United may be in trouble with Harvey Barnes now looking fit to play against them tonight.

What's the latest injury news on Harvey Barnes?

Manager Javi Gracia could really do with a win tonight as three consecutive losses in the Premier League have left the Whites low on confidence.

They come up against Leicester City on Elland Road in a match that could be pivotal for both teams as just one point and one place separates the teams who hover just above the bottom three.

While Barnes has missed the last two Foxes matches, it seems as though he could be fit to return against Leeds.

Ahead of the game, manager Dean Smith explained (via LeicestershireLive): “Harvey is going to train tomorrow. As well as the win today, we’ve got a double boost of two top players [James Maddison is also in contention] coming back to fitness as well.”

With that in mind, McGilligan explained how this could be a "severe problem" for the Whites, with Barnes often too hot to handle for the club's defenders.

While speaking on the One Leeds Fan Channel, he said: “He will score against Leeds because we never seem to be able to grasp against Harvey Barnes.

"But you can mitigate Harvey Barnes by showing him on his left foot, whichever full-back it is – and this just shows how dreadful our full-backs are – he starts on the left and he just seems to cut inside continuously on his right and finish, do a couple of one-twos around our defenders, we don't seem to ever cotton on to it. It's always the same goal or assist with Harvey Barnes.

"And he just runs riot against Leeds. So that is something that is a severe problem."

How many times has Barnes scored against Leeds?

It''s not hard to see why McGilligan is fearful of Barnes. After all, his record against the Whites is frankly ridiculous. Indeed, in seven games vs Leeds, he has six goals.

This is the highest number of goals the 25-year-old has scored against any time in his career – with five in 11 games against Aston Villa the next best.

Despite his team's troubles, it's been a pretty good season for the £35k-per-week winger personally as he has netted on ten occasions so far in the league after 28 matches.

And of course, when the two teams met earlier on in the campaign at the King Power Stadium, Barnes scored in a 2-0 home win for the Foxes.

All in all, this injury development doesn't bode too well for Leeds.