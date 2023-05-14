Journalist Conor McGilligan has questioned the Elland Road crowd for clapping off Junior Firpo following his recent red card for Leeds United.

What's the latest on Junior Firpo and Leeds?

It was an extremely eventful afternoon for the left-back in the Premier League as his side drew 2-2 at home with Newcastle United.

Indeed, after Luke Ayling opened the scoring, Firpo won a penalty which Patrick Bamford missed. The Leeds defender then slipped over, leading to a mistake which ultimately saw Callum Wilson score from the spot.

Then, having already been booked, Firpo was lucky to avoid a second yellow card from referee Simon Hooper went he gave away another penalty for a silly handball.

Finally, with the score at 2-2 after Rasmus Kristensen's equaliser, and not long left on the clock, the £60k-p/w Leeds fullback then managed to get himself off late on in the game for a 91st-minute foul on Anthony Gordon.

While speaking about Firpo's frankly disastrous afternoon on the One Leeds Fan Channel, McGilligan claimed he was "dumbfounded" by the Elland Road reaction to the player as he received his marching orders.

He said (09:33): "It's an incredible fanbase that Leeds fans have. Sometimes I think they give the players a little bit too much slack and I understand you support the team. I'm not saying you go out and abuse the players – of course you don't.

"But I think when Junior Firpo - at the end - is walking off and you've got a massive portion of the Leeds fans clapping in I'm just a little bit dumbfounded by that. I don't really understand that.”

How bad was Firpo against Newcastle?

Perhaps if Firpo had been excellent over the course of the season you could understand some loyalty from the Elland Road fans on this occasion but that hasn't really been the case.

After all, when you look at WhoScored, you can see that the defender has averaged a 6.43 performance rating per game in the league this term – ranking him 19th out of 29 across the entire squad.

What's more, with Leeds fighting for their lives and needing a win, he really chose a bad day to play so poorly. In the player rating for LeedsLive, he got a 3/10 and Beren Cross summed up his day.

Indeed, the journalist wrote: "Lack of composure really hurt the team. Too many rash tackles and could have walked for his flyer on Bruno Guimaraes with a different referee. Has to have more control as he's falling back on the handball. Rightly sent off after so many offences."