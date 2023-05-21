Fans online have enjoyed the hilarious moment Leeds United manager Sam Allardyce found £5 on the side of the pitch in his club's most recent game.

It's a rather tense part of the season for most Premier League clubs and while Manchester City may have wrapped up the title, the Whites' future still remains very much undecided.

Indeed, they will go into the final game of the campaign with the threat of relegation a very real possibility and so they arrived at West Ham United for their penultimate match with an awful lot to fight for.

And this showed in the early stages of the game as they were on the front foot right away and consequently took the lead when striker Rodrigo fired in a brilliant volley after a long throw-in.

Everything was looking pretty rosy for Leeds at that moment in time and Allardyce must have felt it was his lucky day as he stumbled upon a loose £5 note just outside his technical box at the London Stadium.

Seeing as Leeds have offered Allardyce a basic salary of £500,000, with a bonus of more than £2.5m if he can save them from relegation, it's not as though he needs that fiver!

Still, as you can see in footage shared on Sky Sports' Twitter account, he graciously offers the cash to the fourth official, as well as one of his assistants, before pocketing the money with a grin on his face after the duo declined.

After seeing the clip online, fans flocked to Twitter as they reacted to this hilarious pitch-side incident. Here are some of the best reactions...

Some even joked it was Premier League corruption at its finest...