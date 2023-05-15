Journalist Conor McGilligan has questioned the Elland Road desire to see Sam Greenwood play more regularly for Leeds United.

What's the latest on Sam Greenwood and Leeds?

The 21-year-old was handed a rare chance to impress on the weekend as the Whites took on Newcastle United.

Indeed, the midfielder was handed only his third Premier League start of the season but lasted just 45 minutes before being hooked by Sam Allardyce at halftime.

In the end, Leeds had to settle for a point as they missed a penalty, gave two away, and picked up a red card in the drama-packed 2-2 draw with the Magpies.

And following the draw, when speaking about the match on the One Leeds Fan Channel, McGilligan claimed he can't understand why fans have wanted to see more of Greenwood this season.

He said (05:26): "I thought Sam [Allardyce] got it right when brought [Adam] Forshaw on for Greenwood. I don't really understand why there is a clamour all the time for Greenwood.

“Fans seem to think he's the next coming, above Marc Roca, which I'll never ever in my life understand. But it is what it is.”

How bad was Greenwood against Newcastle?

There certainly has been a bit of interest in seeing more of Greenwood in recent weeks. Even ahead of the game, Allardyce was asked specifically if the midfielder would play against Newcastle.

He said in his press conference: “Everyone has trained well enough to be involved. We will make a couple of changes against Newcastle but you’ll have to wait and see when we name the team."

In the end, though, it's safe to say the £30k-p/w midfielder didn't really take his chance. Indeed, in the player rating for LeedsLive, he got a 5/10 and journalist Beren Cross wrote: "Struggled. A few rushes of blood to the head."

In comparison, he said of Adam Forshaw who came on for Greenwood during the break: "Didn't see a huge amount from him as Newcastle tried to pen the hosts in. Some composure and solid tackles towards the end."

What's more, across the span of the league season, his average match rating on WhoScored is down at 6.31 – which ranks him 22nd out of 29 Leeds players.

During his brief display on Saturday, Greenwood only managed to complete two of his attempted eight passes (25%) and managed to lose possession 10 times (via SofaScore).

With that being the case, it's not hard to see why McGilligan has his doubts about the player and it remains unclear if Allardyce will turn to him again in the final two games of the season after this underwhelming cameo.