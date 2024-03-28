As Leeds United prepare for a crucial final two months in the race to win the Championship title and promotion to the Premier League, those at Elland Road have already reportedly turned their attention towards potential summer reinforcements.

Leeds transfer news

The focus first and foremost at Leeds will be keeping hold of key players like Crysencio Summerville and Wilfried Gnonto. The former has already been linked with the likes of Chelsea, whilst a new contract for Gnonto is yet to be sealed and the Italian's future at Elland Road has been consistently in doubt over the last year or so.

Daniel Farke will hope that promotion takes care of those potential problems, however, allowing his side to focus on incomings.

Among those incomings could even be Sean Longstaff. The Newcastle United midfielder has been linked with the Yorkshire club in recent weeks amid a potential £15m move this summer in what would be an ideal first move if Leeds earned promotion.

Of course, much of the Whites' summer plans will become clear once the promotion race is decided, but that hasn't stopped the reports from circling. According to Dean Jones, speaking to GiveMeSport, Leeds chiefs have made checks on Koni De Winter, despite reports suggesting that the central defender is set to make his loan move to Genoa permanent and leave Juventus for €8m (£7m) this summer.

Jones told GiveMeSport: “Any Wolves links to De Winter is interesting because I can understand why they would have needed to make contact by now. My information about this from checks with people in Italy is that he is expected to join Genoa permanently.

"As part of his move, there was a redemption obligation set at 23 appearances in Serie A, and he is currently at 22. Hence, I find it hard to imagine that there will be an opening for anything else to happen in that instance, but it’s an interesting rumour. I'm also told that Leicester, Leeds and West Ham have checked in on the situation.”

"Imperial" De Winter can fill potential Rodon void

If Leeds United fail to turn Joe Rodon's move into a permanent deal from Tottenham Hotspur this summer, then De Winter represents the perfect solution. Of course, if the Yorkshire club want to make their move, then they will need to act quicker than ever with the 21-year-old's move to Genoa seemingly edging closer and closer, but the stats show that De Winter is worth speeding things up for.

Stats Per 90 (via FBref) Koni De Winter Joe Rodon Tackles Won 1.19 0.84 Blocks 1.19 1.20 Progressive Carries 1.08 0.48 Ball Recoveries 4.64 4.43

It's a potential move that journalist Sacha Tavolieri will be keeping an eye on, that's for sure, after singing De Winter's praises on X, posting earlier this month: "Koni De Winter held off Dusan Vlahovic brilliantly. He was imperial. He is currently the best Belgian right-handed central defender."

That said, a deal at this stage is unlikely thanks to Genoa's strong position ahead of this summer, but Leeds should at least throw their name in the hat for De Winter's signature, given his clear talent.