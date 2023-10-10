Leeds United could be set to lose one of their senior players next summer alongside Sam Greenwood, who has been linked with leaving the club for good at the end of his loan spell.

Leeds departures 2023

At Elland Road, Daniel Farke and the 49ers sanctioned the permanent exits of Tyler Adams, Rodrigo, Tyler Roberts, Adam Forshaw and Joel Robles over the summer, but there were also ten other players to depart on loan for the remainder of the season.

The Whites gave the green light for Robin Koch, Brenden Aaronson, Jack Harrison, Luis Sinisterra, Rasmus Kristensen, Marc Roca, Cody Drameh, Sonny Perkins and Greenwood to hit the road, and the latter has recently been the subject of an interesting claim.

According to The Athletic, Middlesbrough have an option to buy the attacking midfielder turned forward for just £1.5m next summer so there’s a strong possibility that he could depart should he impress during his time at the Riverside Stadium, and it seems he's not the only one who may never play for Leeds again.

In the Bundesliga, Maximilian Wober put pen to paper on a season-long loan at Borussia Monchengladbach and it’s fair to say that the centre-back has made a fantastic start to life in Germany, having established himself as Gerardo Seoane’s overall best-performing player with a match rating of 7.12 (WhoScored - Borussia Monchengladbach squad statistics).

Speaking to German outlet BILD (via Football League World) with a transfer update on Maximilian Wober, Borussia Monchengladbach’s sporting director Nils Schmadtke delivered his verdict on the defender’s performances so far:

“A warrior. That’s why we signed him. Max is a guy who radiates something. Max enjoys defending and fighting duels. That’s exactly what we need. He is a leader, a leader".

Further asked about the possibility of signing him permanently next summer, he added: “Everything in it's own time.”

How much did Leeds pay for Maximilian Wober?

According to Sky Sports, Leeds paid a reported £11m for Wober when he joined from RB Salzburg in January, and he was already showing positive signs of what he’s capable of before he left, but he’s arguably made an even better start to life at Borussia Monchengladbach.

The Austria international currently ranks in the 98th percentile for blocks by players in his position (FBRef - Wober statistics), and he's made 15 tackles so far this season which is more than any of his fellow teammates (FBRef - Borussia Monchengladbach squad statistics), highlighting that he’s not afraid to put his body on the line and get stuck into challenges.

The Yorkshire outfit’s 25-year-old has also provided two assists in seven league appearances this term, so he’s even been making an impact at the opposite end of the pitch, with the influence that he has on a side having previously seen him described as a “leader” by former boss Jesse Marsch.

Furthermore, Wober has the versatility to operate at left-back and higher up on both the left side and in defensive midfield alongside his usual role at the heart of the backline, so the club should do everything they can to retain his services beyond next summer if possible.