Leeds United could be set to lose one of their senior players next year, with a fresh report revealing that club chiefs have already set their price range.

Leeds' summer departures

Daniel Farke sanctioned the sales of 15 players over the summer, Tyler Adams, Rodrigo, Tyler Roberts, Adam Forshaw and Joel Robles being the ones to leave on a permanent basis, whilst the remaining ten were sent out on a season-long loan to increase their game time.

The Whites will be aware that the likes of Wilfried Gnonto and Crysencio Summerville attracted significant interest during the previous transfer window, so there’s a strong possibility that they could be on the move in the coming months, but they aren’t the only ones to have been linked with an exit.

Maximilian Wober joined Borussia Monchengladbach back in July until the end of the campaign, following the club’s relegation to the Championship, and it’s fair to say that he’s made a fantastic start to life on the road in the Bundesliga.

The Austrian centre-back has firmly established himself as Gerardo Seoane’s overall best-performing player so far this season with a match rating of 7.04 (WhoScored - Borussia Monchengladbach statistics), and the 25-year-old’s form means that his loan club are keen to retain his services next year.

Leeds open to Maximilian Wober sale

According to Fussball News (via The Yorkshire Evening Post), Leeds have named their price for Maximilian Wober.

“Borussia Monchengladbach reportedly know how much they will have to pay if they want to keep Leeds star Max Wober. Much will likely depend on whether the Whites can return to the top flight, but Fussball News have reported a vague asking price.

"They say Monchengladbach will have to pay a ‘low-end double digit figure’ (eight figures) to land Wober permanently amid his comfortable adaption to life with his loan club. Wober only joined Leeds in January.”

Whilst Leeds understandably wanted to get Wober off their wage bill after making the drop down to the second tier, he can be a true “leader” at the heart of a backline, according to former manager Jesse Marsch, so selling him for good may be the wrong decision.

Standing at 6 foot 2, Vienna’s native currently ranks in the 99th percentile for blocks per 90 minutes by players in his position (FBRef - Wober statistics), and he's made 19 tackles so far this season, which is more than any of his fellow teammates (FBRef - Borussia Monchengladbach statistics), displaying his desire to get stuck in and clear the danger for his team.

The German outfit’s left-footed ace is also capable of getting involved at the opposite end of the pitch having clocked up 32 contributions, 17 assists and 15 goals, since the start of his career (Transfermarkt - Wober statistics), so the fact that he can make an impact in both boxes is a huge bonus for Farke.

Furthermore, Wober has the versatility to operate at left-back and higher up in two midfield roles alongside his usual position at centre-back, so keeping him in the building upon his return from his loan really is a no-brainer of a decision to make should the club be able to afford having him on the books.