Leeds United are interested in signing an international midfielder in January, according to a recent report. The winter transfer window is not too far away from opening, and the Championship side are already putting plans in place for what could be a busy month in terms of incomings and outgoings.

Leeds transfer news

Two exciting players have emerged on Leeds’ radar ahead of the New Year, and one of those is Motherwell midfielder Lennon Miller. The youngster is highly rated in football after bursting onto the scene in Scotland. The 18-year-old has become a key player for Motherwell this season, and that has alerted the attention of several teams from England, with Leeds the latest to join the race to sign the £5 million star.

As well as Miller, the Yorkshire side have also made an approach to sign Dor Turgeman from Maccabi Tel Aviv. The forward is someone Leeds have been watching this season and they feel he is better than what they already have at the club. The Israel international could cost them £4.1 million in January, but they face a possible hurdle, as Maccabi Tel Aviv don’t want to sell until the end of the season.

Turgeman is not the only Israel international that Leeds have their eye on, as a midfielder is also being watched closely.

Leeds January midfield target named

According to Sport5, Leeds United are interested in signing midfielder Mahmoud Jaber from Maccabi Haifa in January. The 25-year-old came through the academy at the Israeli side and has spent all his career there, apart from a two-year loan spell at H. Nof HaGalil between 2019 and 2021.

Jaber, who has won 10 caps for his national side, Israel, is a midfielder by trade and can operate as a defensive player as well as an attacking one if needed. So far this season, Jaber has played 12 games in all competitions for Maccabi Haifa, 11 of which he has started, and he has also started three of Israel’s six Nations League games.

This report states that Leeds are following Jaber closely, but as of yet they have made no official contact with him or his club. The midfielder is under contract until the summer of 2027, and Maccabi Haifa does have the option to extend that deal by another 12 months.

Mahmoud Jaber's Maccabi Haifa stats Apps 101 Goals 4 Assists 11

Jaber is currently valued at 1.5 million euros by Transfermarkt, which is roughly £1.24 million, but Maccabi Haifa could want a bit more than that. Midfield has been a concern for Leeds all season given injury problems to Ethan Ampadu and Iliav Gruev, so Jaber’s arrival could help ease the struggles for Farke when it comes to his midfield selection. His experience on the international stage could also be a big factor, as Leeds may need to rely on experience as the season gets to the business end.