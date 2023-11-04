Leeds United are set to be gifted the chance to sign a "superb" player who they wanted to snap up in the summer transfer window, according to a new report.

Leeds transfer news

The Whites were relegated from the Premier League to the Championship last season, in what was a hugely disappointing setback after three years in the top flight. Unsurprisingly, plenty of big earners left the club, including playmakers Rodrigo and Jack Harrison, albeit the latter is only on loan as things stand, and it was vital for new faces to come in.

Leeds made sure that that happened, with several good signings made, including Joel Piroe arriving from Swansea City and Ethan Ampadu joining from Chelsea, and they are sitting nicely in third place in the Championship currently.

There were a number of players who the Whites also ultimately missed out on during the summer, one of wich being Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Nadiem Amiri, who was all set to join Leeds but rejected the move at the last second.

Nadiem Amiri wants to leave Leverkusen

According to a new update from Kicker [via Sport Witness], Amiri now wants to leave Leverkusen and could join Leeds, with the 27-year-old pushing for a move away from his current club.

The report states that he is "aiming for a move" in the January transfer window, six months before his current Leverkusen deal expires, as he makes a "new attempt" to leave rather than let his deal run down. The Bundesliga side are happy to let him move on if a "reasonable offer" is made, with manager Xabi Alonso not seeing him as an important part of his plans.

Leeds were desperate to sign Amiri for a reason back in the summer, so the opportunity to get him in January is something the club should jump at. Football talent scout Jacek Kulig has described Amiri as "superb" in the past, at a time when his stock continued to rise, and he has contributed positively for Leverusen overall despite falling a little out of favour this season.

Amiri's stats for his the Bundesliga club outline this, with 32 goal contributions (12 goals and 20 assists) coming his way in 140 appearances in total, not to mention winning five caps for Germany, which is no mean feat when you consider some of the quality they have in their squad.

Nadiem Amiri's strengths Nadiem Amiri's weaknesses Passing Aerial duels Dribbling Finishing Through balls Tackling

While this update doesn't specifically mention that Leeds have shown fresh interest in the attacking midfielder, it would be a surprise if they didn't come back in for him in January, considering the level of intrigue they have shown in him in the past.

Amiri could be a perfect man to come in and add an extra bit of attacking quality to Daniel Farke's squad, at which point the Whites will still hopefully be in the automatic promotion race, using his experience and class to help Leeds get over the finish line and make a swift return to the Premier League.

There is sure to be interest from others, but the Whites remain a big club who could offer him good wages, not to mention the chance of playing in the Premier League in 2024/25.