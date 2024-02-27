Nearly two years ago now, Leeds United star Stuart Dallas suffered a broken leg in a 4-0 Premier League defeat to Manchester City. Dallas was going in for a tackle on Jack Grealish when he sustained the injury, and he still hasn't played since.

Speaking last month, The Athletic's Phil Hay predicted that Dallas won't don the white shirt again as he approaches the end of his contract this summer.

"Yeah I do think that’ll happen. I’m not expecting contract extensions on that front… What are we now? Middle of January, so it really is not far off two years [without Dallas] which is a kind of extraordinary length of time for a player to be out. I have to say it’s quite difficult to see Dallas playing for Leeds again."

Dallas release would be "extremely harsh"

Speaking to MOT Leeds News, former Whites 'keeper Paul Robinson called for Dallas to be handed a 12-month extension to avoid the brutal outcome of being released at the end of a 267-game stint at Elland Road.

"Nobody’s owed anything by anyone, but I think what he’s done for the club, the performances he’s given, the relationship he’s got with the supporters, I would very, very much like to think that they’ll give him another 12 months. Whether it’s to get himself fully fit, whether it’s to be a part of the squad, whether it’s to be a part of the dressing room, whatever role that he has in that time I would like to think there’s a role there for him.

"And whether he puts his career back on track and plays again in a Leeds United shirt or does eventually move on, to push somebody out the door at the end of their contract this season, after such an horrific injury, it would be extremely harsh."

Dallas was central in Bielsa heyday

It's easy to forget now given how much has changed since he last kicked a ball, but Dallas used to be a pivotal figure at Leeds. In 2020/21, as Marcelo Bielsa led them to a superb ninth-place finish immediately after their promotion from the Championship, the instrumental Northern Irishman won both the player of the year and players' player of the year awards.

While the following campaign was more of a struggle as Leeds battled relegation and Bielsa lost his job, Dallas had still started every single game prior to his injury, completing 90 minutes in 31 of them.

Stuart Dallas positions - 21/22 Position Apps Left-back 15 Right-back 13 Central midfield 6 Left midfield 1 Defensive midfield 1

He was one of the most adaptable players in the division, operating as a full-back on either flank, a midfielder and even a winger. In short, wherever his manager needed him, he was ready to play.

The concern for Daniel Farke, of course, is that he won't be able to get even close to his former levels after an unthinkably long lay-off, but you can see why Robinson feels a short-term extension would be the right thing to do, just to ensure Dallas isn't left in the lurch.