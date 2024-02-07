Former Leeds United goalkeeper Paul Robinson has been reacting to a positive off-field Elland Road update on one specific player.

Leeds’ Championship form

The Whites have been in fine form in the Championship under Daniel Farke, winning all five league games in 2024, conceding just once during that time.

The latest second-tier win came on Friday evening at Bristol City, with Wilfried Gnonto scoring the only goal of the game in the second half. Talking after the match, Farke praised Gnonto, saying: "I was hoping it would be like this. I'm happy and delighted for him. In recent weeks he was there with good work. A goal or assist was missing and that he's there with a crucial goal, I'm delighted."

Leeds now find themselves above Ipswich Town in the league standings, a point off second-place Southampton, who have a game in hand. Away from the pitch, the Whites have also been working behind the scenes to extend the contracts of two highly-rated youngsters - Archie Gray and Mateo Joseph - and Gnonto could be the next to put pen to paper on a new deal.

Phil Hay shared an update on Gnonto’s future last month, saying that the club were looking to seal an agreement with the forward, with a new deal thought to be close.

Reacting to that update, Robinson, who contributes for Sky Sports, labelled it as a “really good sign coming out of the club”. Talking to MOT Leeds News, the pundit said: “It’s a really good sign coming out of the club. It’s very hard to keep players happy who aren’t playing and Willy Gnonto hasn’t started every game this season.

“He’s been a bit-part player at the best of times, started some games, been in and out of the squad. But that’s what big squads do and that’s what good squads do.

“You liken it to Manchester City in the Premier League and the way that they rotate their squad. Players realise and appreciate that in a good, strong squad that is playing a lot of games they aren’t necessarily going to start every game.

“With a new manager coming in his relationship with him must be good if what we’re hearing, that he’s going to sign a new contract, is right.”

Gnonto seems to be finding his feet under Farke, taking his opportunity following an injury to teammate Dan James last month.

He was the match-winner last time in the Championship on what was just his second league start since October, and after the transfer request saga in the summer that saw him refuse to feature in a number of games, Farke appears to be slowly getting the best out of the Italy international, something which could prove helpful in the run in.