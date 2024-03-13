Leeds United may well sell one player this summer who has been a regular under Daniel Farke in 2024, according to Phil Hay.

Leeds form in 2024

The Whites have been well and truly ‘Marching on Together’ this year in the Championship, looking for an immediate return to the Premier League.

After a slow start to the season and a tricky festive period, Leeds have been in unbelievable form in 2024 and now sit in the second automatic promotion spot, three points behind Leicester City at the top.

Leeds' Championship form in 2024 Leeds United 3-0 Birmingham City 1st January Cardiff City 0-3 Leeds United 13th January Leeds United 2-1 Preston North End 21st January Leeds United 1-0 Norwich City 24th January Bristol City 0-1 Leeds United 2nd February Leeds United 3-0 Rotherham United 10th February Swansea City 0-4 Leeds United 13th February Plymouth Argyle 0-2 Leeds United 17th February Leeds United 3-1 Leicester City 23rd February Huddersfield Town 1-1 Leeds United 2nd March Leeds United 1-0 Stoke City 5th March Sheffield Wednesday 0-2 Leeds United 8th March

The Whites have nine days between the win at Sheffield Wednesday and the upcoming game against Millwall, with Farke’s intentions for the welcome break made clear.

“Like always: sofa, cake, coffee. I am looking forward to a relaxed weekend. So much load. Important for the players and staff. We have had so much travel and miles. Enjoying myself means recovering on the sofa for me. Not too much thinking about football over the next few days.”

However, behind the scenes, the 49ers Enterprises and co may well be looking to the summer, with Borussia Monchengladbach left-back Luca Netz thought to be a possible target. He may well replace Junior Firpo, with Hay making a claim on the left-back’s future.

£60,000-a-week star could be sold by Leeds

The reliable reporter shared an in-depth story on Firpo, stating that a new Elland Road deal is looking unlikely, with his current contract up in 2025. Therefore, Hay claimed that offers ‘would be well received’ by Leeds in the upcoming transfer window.

Firpo, previously labelled "immense" by Conor McGilligan, was recently named in the Dominican Republic squad for the upcoming international break and has played an important role for Leeds this year.

He’s started all but one of Leeds’ Championship games in 2024, registering five assists with the Whites conceding just three goals, all of which have come from set pieces.

Junior Firpo's best performances in 2023/24 WhoScored rating Leeds United 3-0 Birmingham City 8.68/10 Sheffield Wednesday 0-2 Leeds United 8.15/10 Swansea City 0-4 Leeds United 7.62/10 Leeds United 1-0 Norwich City 7.55/10 Leeds United 2-1 Preston North End 7.41/10

Alongside Archie Gray, Joe Rodon and Ethan Ampadu at the back, Leeds have a settled defensive line at this moment in time, but we have seen in the past Firpo’s struggles with injuries and form in the Premier League.

For example, Jermaine Jenas slammed the £60,000-a-week defender's “torrid time” for Leeds in the run-in last year when the club were relegated, but hopefully, he can help the club win promotion before potentially leaving in the summer.