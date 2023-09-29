Leeds United have been given a timely boost ahead of their trip to Southampton this week and one player could make his long-awaited return from injury problems.

What's the latest news involving Leeds United?

In the lead-up to Leeds United's trip to St Mary's Stadium to face Southampton, Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has given an update on the future of out-of-favour star Helder Costa, who is still on the books at Elland Road despite much speculation swirling over his future.

Cited by Leeds Live, Farke detailed: "Nothing has changed. Helder's wish was for him to move. Everything is professional. We are working on a solution but he's not in our plans. I think Helder had a great career in English football and he's a good guy but he won't be involved."

The German coach also gave some insight into new signing Ilia Gruev's next steps at Elland Road, saying: "It's normal that you need time and with the language, he's fluent but you need to understand every football phrase. He starts for Bulgaria and he's a top player. Ampadu, Gray, Kamara have impressed, it's not like an urgent case. I much prefer this step-by-step situation. He is always ready to go, a humble guy. I'm more than happy."

In conversation with Sports Illustrated, Leeds United loanee Robin Koch, who is currently situated at Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt, has spoken about his connection with his parent club despite leaving for Germany in the summer transfer window, saying: “In my three years at Leeds, I have felt very comfortable so far and have developed further as a footballer and as a person. The club really means a lot to me. But it was time for me to make another change in terms of sport."

Despite the upheaval at Elland Road over the last few months, Leeds are unbeaten in their last six Sky Bet Championship matches and have kept four clean sheets in succession.

What has Phil Hay said about Patrick Bamford?

Taking to social media platform X, The Athletic journalist Phil Hay has given an update on the state of play regarding Patrick Bamford's fitness, stating: "Injury latest - Bamford is an option this weekend and expected to travel with the squad."

Leeds United boss Farke has elaborated on Bamford's availability, stating via BBC Sport: "Team training this week was massively beneficial for him and he's definitely also a topic for the squad on Saturday. It's much improved. Two weeks back in training, he's definitely a topic to travel."

On a side note, the German manager also confirmed that Wilfried Gnonto's surgery on an ankle knock has come and gone without a hitch and he will be back in contention after the next international break.

Bamford, who has previously been labelled as "sensational" by Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, has been a major asset for Leeds United during his time at Elland Road despite some poor runs of form more recently, registering 51 goals and 21 assists in 151 appearances, as per Transfermarkt.

Having yet to appear for Leeds this term, the Grantham-born ace will provide a boost to Farke, who will hope to lean on Bamford's goalscoring expertise in the English second-tier over the coming months.