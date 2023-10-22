Leeds United continue to keep themselves in promotion contention regarding the Championship and journalist Phil Hay has reacted to something hilarious he witnessed in the aftermath of his side's clash against Norwich City at Carrow Road on Saturday.

On Saturday, the Whites completed an incredible comeback to swat aside promotion rivals Norwich City in the Championship, as an own goal from Shane Duffy and a double from Crysencio Summerville sealed a dramatic late victory for Daniel Farke's men on the road.

The Whites have now moved up to third spot in the English second tier and have managed to put together an impressive three-game winning streak, further cementing their credentials as contenders to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Cited by Leeds Live, Leeds United boss Farke was delighted with the fight his players showed to claw back a disadvantage to claim three points at Carrow Road against one of his former clubs, saying:

"Normally at HT you are disappointed when you are 2-0 down, but we said we had to keep going and hold our nerve. Have to use it and be more clinical. The only thing I can criticise is the defending could have been quicker or sharper. Their second goal, he is able to beat five of our players before scoring.

"We keep going and we have a great chance to take the points. The lads fulfilled my wishes and turned the game completely. All the praise to the players."

Netherlands Under-21 international Summerville was at the centre of the Whites' fightback against the Canaries and has been attracting plenty of interest in his services over recent weeks due to his positive performances.

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has issued a Leeds United transfer update involving Summerville, stating on social media platform X:

"Crysencio Summerville with a brace today vs Norwich — he rejected several clubs in the summer to stay at #LUFC and feel key player there. Bournemouth, Everton and Burnley were all interested. …and more PL clubs are now monitoring Crysencio towards the January window."

Leeds United's last five results - Championship Competition Opponent & result Venue Sky Bet Championship Norwich City 2-3 Leeds United Carrow Road Sky Bet Championship Leeds United 2-1 Bristol City Elland Road Sky Bet Championship Leeds United 1-0 Queens Park Rangers Elland Road Sky Bet Championship Southampton 3-1 Leeds United St Mary's Stadium Sky Bet Championship Leeds United 3-0 Watford Elland Road

Leeds United news - Phil Hay reaction

In the aftermath of Leeds United's triumph over Norwich City, Athletic journalist Hay managed to see the funny side of events after the Whites secured victory in Norfolk after something hilarious happened following the final whistle. Hay stated on social media platform X:

"Fantastic result. Angry Norwich fan in front of us screaming at LUTV commentators to shut up as they lap it up. Own goal changed everything, Farke's switches worked superbly, quality finishing from Summerville and three huge points. That puts Leeds in third. #lufc."

Despite their woes of relegation last term, Leeds look to be in a better place now and positivity has returned at Elland Road, with Farke's tenure continuing to go from strength to strength in 2023/24. Next up for the Whites is another tough test away to Stoke City, where they will hope to maintain their solid form to edge closer to the automatic promotion slots.